Who is Kyre Duplessis? Seahawks Sign WR to Boost Depth

There was a new face at Seattle Seahawks training camp today in wide receiver Kyre Duplessis, who signed a contract with the team.

Duplessis caught 60 passes for 824 yards and a team-high five touchdowns in 2025 with the Delaware Blue Hens. Before that, he spent 2020-24 with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, logging 23 receptions and 348 yards.

Why Seahawks Signed Another Wide Receiver

Delaware receiver Kyre Duplessis holds on to a catch in the end zone for a score between Delaware State defenders | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duplessis has a long way to go if he wants to make a roster this season. He's already coming into camp late after he was let go by the Detroit Lions earlier in the offseason, but the Seahawks are going to wait and and see if he can make an impact during training camp.

The 5-10 wideout from Delaware isn't the strongest, tallest, or fastest receiver, but he brings a shiftiness to his game that the Seahawks feel that they can develop. The Seahawks have a deep wide receiver room, but someone that can help him grow as a rookie is veteran Cooper Kupp, who is entering his 10th NFL season.

Along with Kupp, the Seahawks have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo and sixth-round rookie Emmanuel Henderson Jr. out of Kansas. This group should make up the 53-man roster's wide receiver group.

The chances are close to zero for Duplessis to crack the 53-man roster, but he could have a chance of making the practice squad if he impresses the coaching staff enough. However, he will have some competition for that role as well.

Players like Montorie Foster, Velus Jones Jr., Ricky White and Cody White were with the team that won the Super Bowl last season. Rashad Rochelle was brought in as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State and Irvin Charles was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets for a seventh-round pick.

The way the Seahawks decide which players make up the practice squad comes down to who can make an impact on special teams. Those are usually the types of players that get elevated on game day and help out throughout the season. It will be intriguing to see how Duplessis involves himself during training camp, but there's a chance that he could forge a path to a role with the team.

Duplessis will wear No. 25 for the Seahawks, which was previously worn by running back Kenny McIntosh, who was waived earlier in training camp. Check out Duplessis' 2025 highlights below:

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