One Question Every Seahawks Rookie Must Answer in Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks have a deep 2026 rookie class that gives them some contributors in all three phases of the game.

Not all of them will factor into the team's plans during the season, but training camp provides an opportunity to establish what kind of role they will have during the year.

Here's a look at one question to ask from each rookie going into the season.

RB Jadarian Price

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during the first training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Jadarian Price handle starter reps out of the gate?

The biggest question about the Seahawks roster comes with the running back room. Kenneth Walker III is now playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Zach Charbonnet is on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a torn ACL. This means the Seahawks will need to find other players to step up at running back.

The team chose Jadarian Price with the No. 32 overall pick in hopes that he could contribute right away for the offense and be their new lead back. However, Price was merely a backup in college at Notre Dame behind No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love, so he will have to adopt a different role in the NFL to be a true starter.

Price needs to work on his receiving abilities if he wants to be a true three-down back, but it looks like he will at least be able to gain significant work in a committee at this point.

DB Bud Clark

TCU defensive back Bud Clark during the NFL Scouting Combine. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Bud Clark ready to fill in Coby Bryant's shoes?

Clark was selected in the second round out of TCU to replace Coby Bryant, who signed with the Chicago Bears during the offseason. Clark is in consideration for one of the starting spots in the secondary, but he'll have to compete against Ty Okada for the starting spot.

The way Clark will earn playing time is if he can showcase his physicality. Clark recorded 201 tackles during his final four years at TCU, which is a sign that he can find the football wherever it is on the field. He also recorded 15 interceptions during his time with the Horned Frogs, so his big-play abilities could help him earn more snaps in the first string.

CB Julian Neal

Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal during the NFL Scouting Combine. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Julian Neal ready to fill in Riq Woolen's shoes?

Julian Neal was brought in on Day 2 of the NFL draft to replace a long-term fixture in the secondary. Riq Woolen signed with the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason, opening the door for him to be one of the team's outside cornerbacks. Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe are locked in as starters, like they were last season, so Neal is expected to be the team's third cornerback.

Neal will compete against former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett for that responsibility.

OL Beau Stephens

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens during the NFL Scouting Combine. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Beau Stephens start in Week 1 over Anthony Bradford?

Aside from Price, fifth-round offensive lineman Beau Stephens looks like the player with the best chance of capturing a starting spot this season as a rookie. Stephens is in direct competition with fourth-year pro Anthony Bradford, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. Bradford has struggled throughout his career in Seattle, and there is a very good chance this is his final season with the team.

Stephens is a potential long-term replacement for Bradford, but how he performs in training camp will determine if he is ready to take the starting job from him a little sooner than expected. Stephens brings a lot of energy to the offensive line, which is very helpful as a teammate. His football skills on the field will ultimately dictate how much playing time he gets in his rookie year.

WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. reacts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Emmanuel Henderson Jr. the team's return specialist?

Henderson will be in the mix in what should be a very competitive return specialist competition. The team has Price and Rashid Shaheed, among others, in the mix, which should make Henderson's job pretty difficult.

If Henderson is able to contribute somewhere on special teams, it will increase his chances of making the 53-man roster out of training camp. With the Seahawks' receiver room already pretty deep, Henderson's spot on the team in week one is not guaranteed. His contributions on special teams over offense will likely determine whether the team keeps him or not.

CB Andre Fuller

Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller during the NFL Scouting Combine. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How effective can Andre Fuller be on special teams?

Like Henderson, Fuller has to prove himself on special teams if he wants to make the roster. His physicality makes him someone the Seahawks should want to invest in, but it will be hard for him to get much playing time on defense. Therefore, the versatility he showcases throughout training camp will help determine what his role is for the upcoming season.

DT Deven Eastern

Minnesota defensive lineman Deven Eastern during the NFL Scouting Combine. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Deven Eastern get healthy before the season starts?

Deven Eastern's NFL career started off on the wrong foot after the Seahawks placed him on the PUP List shortly after arriving at training camp. This will significantly hurt Eastern's chances at making the 53-man roster and will put him far behind in his development process.

There's a good chance Eastern is either on the practice squad or injured reserve during the 2026 season, which will give him the opportunity to learn behind the scenes and develop before getting another shot to make the roster ahead of the 2027 season.

CB Michael Dansby

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby against the Kansas Jayhawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does Michael Dansby have a chance of cracking the 53-man roster?

Dansby was the team's final pick in the 2026 draft class. In some ways, he is a glorified undrafted free agent. The Seahawks liked Dansby enough to make him a draft pick, as opposed to an undrafted free agent, where he could have been signed by any of the other 31 teams.

The Seahawks will get the first chance to look at him in training camp, but he faces an uphill battle to make the roster, as he was the third cornerback selected in his own draft class.

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