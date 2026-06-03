Can Irvin Charles Be a Reliable Player Outside of Seahawks’ Special Teams?

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t make the biggest moves this offseason, but the moves they’ve made help get them ready to defend their Super Bowl title. The Seahawks made big moves in free agency and through the 2026 NFL Draft, but one sneaky move they made was in a trade. In late May, the Seahawks traded a 2028 NFL Draft conditional pick to the New York Jets in exchange for wide receiver/gunner Irvin Charles Jr. This is a sneaky move that helps a solid Seahawks’ special teams more and could be a push for an offensive philosophy.

From College to Seahawks

Jul 27, 2024; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Irvin Charles (19) participates in drills during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Charles enrolled at Penn State as a four-star recruit in the 2015 National Recruiting Class, according to 247Sports. He never got the chance to shine at Penn State outside of playing special teams. After a disappointing career with the Nittany Lions, Charles finished his collegiate career as a grad student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2021, where he caught 39 receptions for 792 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After learning the ropes of being in the league as an undrafted free agent, Charles became a reliable special teams player in 2023. Charles accumulated 14 total tackles and 11 solo tackles in 2023 and 2024 as a gunner before suffering a season-ending injury in 2024. He has played 53 snaps on offense in 2023 & 2024 with the Jets.

What He Brings to Seahawks

After the success last season on special teams, the Seahawks are essentially doubling down on the area. Despite missing all of last season with an ACL injury, Charles is a ready gunner who is able to get down the field efficiently with his agility and great ball-tracking recognition. Charles has a good chance to make the 53-man roster alone based on his special teams impact. Brady Russell is a key player on the Seahawks based on his consistency in covering punts and kickoffs and Charles can be the same. ​

Could He Explode into an Efficient Multi-Role Player

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Irvin Charles (19) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While he has the talent to be a productive special teams player, he has very little experience as a wide receiver in the league. He has been targeted only twice with the Jets. Charles has a solid frame at 6-4, 219 pounds, and has a high football IQ when he has the ball in his hands. He is also a sound and reliable blocker, which might be the immediate draw for Charles to play receiver for the Seahawks.

Seattle thrives off unselfish blockers at the receiver corp, a big boost for Charles. Still, he is more of an untapped potential when it comes to him as a pass-catcher. If Charles wants a chance to make and stay on the Seahawks' roster, he'll need to prove himself as a reliable role receiver in blocking and then as a playmaker, catching and running with the ball.

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