The Biggest Question Nobody Is Asking About the Seahawks (And How They Answer It)

The Seattle Seahawks are experiencing some changes with their wide receiver room for the upcoming season.

While Jaxon Smith-Njigba is fresh off a year in which he was the league's leading receiver, the Seahawks have to figure out what Cooper Kupp's role will look like in his second year in Seattle.

Cooper Kupp's Role is Up in the Air

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kupp definitely had to adapt after leaving the Los Angeles Rams after eight years with them. He took a step back as the number two receiver for the Seahawks, logging only 47 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns. It marked the worst statistical season of his career since 2018, when he only played in eight games for the Rams.

Going into his age-33 campaign, it could be Kupp's last in the league, but he still has a chance to be a strong contributor for the team. Kupp is under contract until the end of the 2027 season, but the Seahawks could cut ties early if they find it feasible to save money as the wide receiver declines when it comes to his production.

Kupp will fight for reps against the likes of Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Tory Horton, among others.

Shaheed joined the Seahawks late in the 2025 season after being acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. His three-year, $51 million contract that he signed in the offseason suggests that he will have a larger role in the Seahawks offense for the upcoming year. His blazing speed and ability to take the top off of the defense will keep him on the field.

The Seahawks will also try to incorporate second-year pro Tory Horton back into the mix. Horton recorded five touchdowns in his first eight career games for the Seahawks in his rookie year, but an injury to the shin and groin cost him the second half of the season as he landed on injured reserve.

Horton is expected to be healthy and ready to go for training camp and the start of the season, which could hurt Kupp's chances of being a top-tier contributor for the Seahawks. However, Kupp is still a strong veteran presence for the Seahawks and can turn up on a moment's notice. His presence will always have to be prepared for by the opponent, making him a dangerous part of the offense.

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