Who's Next for a Seahawks' Extension After Leonard Williams

The Seattle Seahawks continue to invest in the future, fresh off a dominating Super Bowl season. The Seahawks locked down another defensive star in defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who is in his prime.

Williams and the Seahawks agreed to a three-year, $90 million extension that keeps him on the roster after the 2029 NFL Season. His deal makes him one of the league’s highest-paid defensive tackles with $56 million guaranteed.

Seattle is determined to make the moves needed to ensure the team remains a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They wouldn’t make Williams without previously planning out the previous extension deals made with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, offensive tackle Charles Cross and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The Seahawks wouldn’t make these moves without planning for the next batch of players to extend on offense, defense and special teams.

Who’s Next on Seahawks’ Offense

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are thinking about some of their top players and starters offensively who are in the final years of their deals. Starting right guard Anthony Bradford, running back Zach Charbonnet, starting center Jalen Sundell and running back George Holani.

Bradford and Charbonnet are capable of playing their way to extensions, without it being too much of a hit for the Seahawks’ cap hit in 2027 and beyond. They could be players who could be extended during the regular season.

The big extension candidates for Seattle’s offense would be players who are set to become free agents after the 2027 NFL Season. These offensive stars include quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and tight end A.J. Barner. Kupp won’t get the three-year, $45 million deal and Barner hasn’t done enough to warrant the contract.

Darnold, however, has been a team-friendly deal, but that decision could change after another potential stellar year. Darnold could get another great contract, but in an NFL landscape where less talented or even bad quarterbacks can get $50 million a year just because they throw the ball pretty, it could be concerning.

Who’s Next on Seahawks’ Defense

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle has defensive veterans that are set to become free agents after this season. These players include edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu, edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr., and starting safety Ty Okada. Okada is a player capable of a team-friendly extension. Nwosu could be in the same situation, but the Seahawks might look to develop some younger edge rushers.

Much like on the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks have defensive stars who have more than one year on their deals and are more capable of more luxurious extensions. These players include safety Julian Love, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, linebacker Drake Thomas, and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

Love and Jones are older, but still high-level defenders. Thomas needs one more year to prove his potential bigger deal. Murphy is entering the third year of his four-year rookie deal, but the Seahawks have the potential to exercise that fifth-year option on his deal.

The Seahawks could exercise that fifth-year option and still give him the extension on top of it. Just like with Darnold, Murphy would likely get extended next offseason.

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