How Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Extension Impacts the Seahawks in the Long Run

The Seattle Seahawks have officially locked down one of their top players on the roster in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They gave him a historic contract that makes him the richest receiver in the history of the NFL, and they tack on his four years after his final two years on his rookie deal. JSN is one of the best players in the league overall, as evident of the Offensive Player of the Year.

JSN is set up and staying a Seahawk until after the 2031 season. With JSN getting $168.6 million in the four years starting in the 2028 offseason, it leaves a lot of salary cap taken up by one player. For the salary cap syanics, JSN will have a salary cap hit of $48.8 million in 2030 and a $50.3 million hit in 2031. His contract is going to potentially cause some conflict with other players getting extensions or paid.

Players the Seahawks Have Locked Up

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Let’s start with the good news aspect of the next couple of years for the Seahawks under the contract year plan. Chris Cluff created a three-year projection chart of the projected starters at each position for the Seahawks in the next three years. The great situation of having young, talented players help win a Super Bowl is that they will remain with the team.

The Seahawks got wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed on a three-year deal. He will be a valuable and explosive number two receiver all the way to the 2029 NFL offseason. The Seahawks also have a tight end locked up in those three years, whether it's AJ Barner (2027) or Elijah Arroyo (2028).

Finally, on the offensive side of the ball, Seattle has three of their best offensive linemen locked for several seasons. Right tackle Abraham Lucas (2028) and left tackle Charles Cross (2030) are now both under extension deals, and left guard Grey Zabel is heading into the second year of his rookie deal.

Offensive Players Who Might Be Impacted the Most by the Historic Signing

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

JSN’s new deal will force some restructuring from general manager John Schneider and his front office. The deal will be a big factor in the salary cap space soon, and it may impact who gets re-signed to new deals and who doesn’t.

Offensively, we start with franchise quarterback Sam Darnold, who is entering into the second year of his three-year, $100 million deal that is set to expire in the 2028 offseason. If Darnold continues to play at a high-level, he easily needs to be extended. The running back position currently still has questions as does the center and right guard after the 2026 season. These are positions that can be addressed in the 2026 NFL Draft.

At receiver number three, Cooper Kupp is entering the second year of his three-year, $45 million deal. At 31 years old, Kupp might be considering retirement, or he might be a salary casualty. Either way, if Kupp leaves after the 2027 season or sooner, it will be Tory Horton or another young receiver to take over.

Defensive Players Who Might Be Impacted the Most by the Historic Signing

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Defensively, there are more questions about contracts and which players to extend. The Seahawks have already exercised the fifth-year option of cornerback Devon Witherspoon to make him stay through the 2027 season, but it is crucial to extend him. Seattle has pressing matters in free agency next offseason, with defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams and edge Uchenna Nwosu set to be free agents. Williams will be 32 when the season starts and has hinted at retirement. Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence has two years remaining on his contract, but has also hinted at retirement.

Another key extension that needs to be addressed soon is defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. He is a huge part of the Dark Side Defense, and he is showing it in only his second season in the league. Inside linebackers Ernest Jones IV and Drake Thomas have two years left on their deals and have the potential for extensions. If not, the draft or free agency could be a suitable area to turn to for a replacement.

Finally, at the secondary, the Seahawks are loaded up for a while. There’s a 99% chance that Witherspoon will be extended sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, cornerback Josh Jobe and safety Ty Okada were just signed to three-year deals. Rookie phenomenon in slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori is set to enter the second year of his four-year rookie deal. The biggest question mark is strong safety Julian Love, who has two years left on his deal. He will be 30 when his deal expires and could be back in a team-friendly/leader deal.

Seahawks Acted Now Than Later is Smart

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There will be a lot of outside noise talking about paying JSN a top-of-the-market deal, paying him more than the quarterback, and paying him too early. In the end, this was the perfect time for Schneider and the team to extend JSN and make him stay for six more seasons.

His contract resets the market value for other teams to spend a lot more on a receiver like the Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua. The Seahawks had not only the money, but the perfect availability to extend and plan out for as many of the key players as possible. Seattle had to extend JSN anyway, but timing makes this move an A+.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter