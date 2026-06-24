Why Seahawks Haven't Extended Devon Witherspoon

After the Seattle Seahawks signed wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a multi-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid player at his position in terms of average annual value, it only seemed imminent that cornerback Devon Witherspoon would be close behind.

Smith-Njigba (No. 20 overall) and Witherspoon (No. 5 overall) were each first-round picks by the Seahawks in 2023. The former won Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 with a record-setting season that helped Seattle's offense take flight.

Witherspoon, on the other hand, isn't a conventional corner. He isn't a conventional "lockdown" cornerback, but he's the best run-stopping player at the position, can get after the quarterback (as was illustrated by his one sack and three quarterback hits in Super Bowl LX), and steps up in coverage in big moments.

So, with training camp starting in less than a month, why haven't the Seahawks extended Witherspoon despite multiple reports that talks have already begun?

2 Market-Resetting Deals

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Smith-Njigba reset the wide receiver market, and "all signs have pointed to" Witherspoon's eventual deal doing the same at cornerback, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. That's a lot of money for general manager John Schneider to dish out, and it will alter the trajectory of the kind of deals the Seahawks can get done for other players.

Even with just under $25.5 million remaining in 2026 cap space (12th most in NFL), $29.16 million in 2027 (17th) and $177.3 million in 2028 (seventh), per Over The Cap, Schneider has to figure out the best way to structure a deal that will benefit both the Seahawks and Witherspoon long-term.

The concerning portion is that Seattle made its initial offer three months ago, per Henderson. But the positive is that Witherspoon was present during the offseason program, making a holdout for a new deal seem unlikely.

2 More Seasons

Because of his fifth-year option, Witherspoon won't be a free agent until after the 2027 season. That means a deal doesn't absolutely have to get done this offseason, but it's likely both sides would like to get it out of the way sooner than later to ensure neither side sours in negotiations.

As of now, Witherspoon would make $5.1 million in 2026 and $21.2 million in 2027. There's almost no chance Schneider wants to let Witherspoon test free agency after playing on a fifth-year option, however.

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