Why the Seattle Seahawks Should Sign Wide Receiver Cedric Tillman

It has been a busy offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, who continue to build their roster. Even with one final preseason game to go, the Seahawks are still finding ways to improve. They’ve made a lot of moves during training camp in the secondary and depth around the roster.

After the injuries to wide receiver Jake Bobo and Tory Horton, the Seahawks might need a veteran addition to the receiver corps. Luckily, Cedric Tillman became available after being released by the Browns.

What Makes Tillman a Perfect Addition

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during warmup period against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks will be without one of their key role receivers, Jake Bobo, for the entire season. He is one of the best run-blocking receivers for the Seahawks and was challenged by receivers coach Frisman Jackson to be the ultimate role player. The Seahawks need a new reliable run-stopper to play with their top offense.

At 6-3, 215 pounds, Tillman has a similar body frame as Bobo. He was also a reliable role player for the Browns, but the biggest difference is that the Seahawks have a competent quarterback to throw the ball around the field. Tillman should get more chances to make plays than with the Browns.​

Tillman caught 71 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 38 games in his three-year career. He is an efficient receiver, especially against defensive backs in tight coverages. If Darnold can get comfortable with Tillman, that would be another mid-range receiver.

How Tillman Fits with the Current Roster​

Cedric Tillman catches the ball at the Browns OTA in Berea on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The move for Tillman might be needed based on the current situation in the receiver corps. Not only are the Seahawks going to be without Bobo for the season, but they could be without Horton for a while. Macdonald said Horton will be out for an undisclosed amount of time. This comes after he had a solid training camp after coming back from shin recovery.

This should be discouraging for the Seahawks that Horton can’t stay healthy within his first two seasons. The Seahawks are a team that relies as much on role players as they do stars. The third and final preseason game at the Kansas City Chiefs won’t reveal much about the receivers unless they have a monster game. Ricky White III and Cody White have struggled during preseason. Montorie Foster Jr. is underrated and talented, but has a limited ceiling.

Tillman isn’t an explosive player, but he is a solid pass-catcher against tight coverage and a good route-runner. The Seahawks were open to making some trades, but now they can get him for free. Any chance to improve the roster with low risk should be a move the Seahawks should make.

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