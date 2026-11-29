After enjoying some time off following their Week 11 bye, the Seattle Seahawks will be back in action on Sunday as they visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. It's the second meeting of the year between the NFC West rivals, who actually met three times last year including the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.

San Francisco won the first meeting 32-29 in Lumen Field, leaving the Seahawks hungry for revenge this weekend as the two teams meet up in Santa Clara. Seattle should feel confident while going into Levi's Stadium considering that's where they won Super Bowl LX this past season, but they will have to contend with more than just the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

In addition to taking on their division rival, the Seahawks will have to worry about some potentially bad weather. While the current conditions aren't bad, Kevin Roth of My Sports Weather says we should expect to see some rain during the game. He also added that there could be heavy spurts to deal with.

"Another game with scattered showers, I think it's highly likely they see in-game rain. For now models have this starting mostly dry, with rain building in quickly, but we won't fully be able to time that until closer to kickoff. Again some of the showers could be heavy at times. I'd expect slick conditions impact offenses here. Looks fairly breezy as well, though I don't think winds are overpowering: 15mph sustained, gusts around 25," Roth wrote.

Will the weather impact the Seahawks?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold practices on the sideline in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are no stranger to rain, considering downpours are the norm in Seattle. That said, they're used to playing in the rain at Lumen Field, where they have a strong understanding of how the field is impacted by bad conditions.

They're not as familiar with the Levi's Stadium field, whereas the 49ers are.

What's worse than the rain, however, is the potential for inconsistent weather. As Roth said, there will be times that the rain is heavy. He also added that it could build quickly. Such conditions can force teams to make quick adjustments, something head coach Mike Macdonald needs to be ready for.

The good news for Seattle is that they have their top two running backs healthy with Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet both playing. They also have one of the top defenses in the NFL going up against a backup quarterback in Mac Jones. If they can control the ball with their run game and get after Jones, they could turn this ominous forecast into an advantage.

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