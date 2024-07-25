All Seahawks

Breaking Down Seattle Seahawks, Julian Love Contract Extension

Inking him through 2027 as a focal point of Mike Macdonald's defense, the Seahawks solidified their future at safety extending Julian Love's contract.

Corbin K. Smith

Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Locking up one of their foundational pieces on defense long-term, the Seattle Seahawks opened training camp on Wednesday with a splash by extending Julian Love on a new three-year contract worth up to $36 million.

Love, 27, joined the Seahawks as a free agent signing before the 2023 season after spending four years with the Giants, inking a two-year deal as a reserve behind starters Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Exceeding expectations with Adams missing eight games, he emerged as one of the team's most productive players, intercepting a team-high four passes, surpassing 100 tackles for the second straight season, and earning a Pro Bowl selection.

With Diggs and Adams both being released as cap casualties in March and a new coach in Mike Macdonald taking the reins, Love has taken the torch as the veteran leader of Seattle's secondary as a do it all safety who can play multiple positions. Given his youth and versatility, the organization clearly valued him as a long-term fixture moving forward, paying him top-10 money for his position as a result.

On a new Locked On Seahawks, hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang break down Love's new deal and examine why the Seahawks handed him an extension before playing a down in Macdonald's defense, dive into Geno Smith's strong start and potential lingering concerns at right tackle, and discuss the biggest storyline coming out of Wednesday's first practice on defense with a pair of healthy veteran linebackers ready to roll.

