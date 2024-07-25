Breaking Down Seattle Seahawks, Julian Love Contract Extension
Locking up one of their foundational pieces on defense long-term, the Seattle Seahawks opened training camp on Wednesday with a splash by extending Julian Love on a new three-year contract worth up to $36 million.
Love, 27, joined the Seahawks as a free agent signing before the 2023 season after spending four years with the Giants, inking a two-year deal as a reserve behind starters Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Exceeding expectations with Adams missing eight games, he emerged as one of the team's most productive players, intercepting a team-high four passes, surpassing 100 tackles for the second straight season, and earning a Pro Bowl selection.
With Diggs and Adams both being released as cap casualties in March and a new coach in Mike Macdonald taking the reins, Love has taken the torch as the veteran leader of Seattle's secondary as a do it all safety who can play multiple positions. Given his youth and versatility, the organization clearly valued him as a long-term fixture moving forward, paying him top-10 money for his position as a result.
