Ex-Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Declined Position Change
Former Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has officially moved on in his NFL career, as he's now beginning training camp with his new team, the Tennessee Titans.
That said, questions about Adams' departure from Seattle were inevitably going to arise, and boy did they ever on Wednesday. Perhaps the biggest piece of info to come from his Wednesday press conference was his confirmation the Seahawks asked him to move to linebacker, which was first reported months earlier.
"They did, they definitely did," Adams told reporters. "Obviously it wasn't, you know, what I wanted to do. I wish those guys nothing but the best, I love all my teammates over there, I can't wait to see them here in a couple weeks. We talk every day, I still keep up with them. Anything they need they know they can reach out to me and chop it up, coaches included. You know, I still have relationships, but man that building, it was a special building. I enjoyed my time, I did."
Adams is an unusual player for his position, as he's far more effective in the box than in coverage. During his first season in Seattle in 2020, he even set the single-season sack record for a defensive back with 9.5, showing just how dangerous he can be when blitzed. It makes sense why the Seahawks would want to move him to linebacker, but it's also fair for him to want to stay at safety.
The No. 6 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams dealt with a multitude of injuries throughout his time in Seattle. Easily the biggest one was a torn quad in 2022, which caused him to miss nearly all of that season and parts of the next. He also suffered a groin injury in 2020 and a torn labrum in 2021.
As Adams alluded to, he won't have to wait long to see his old team as the Seahawks and Titans will meet up for joint practices in Nashville next month ahead of their preseason game on Aug. 17.