What to Watch as Seattle Seahawks Kick Off Preseason at Los Angeles Chargers
Taking their next step towards the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks will open their preseason schedule with a trip down to Los Angeles to battle the Chargers on Saturday, providing another opportunity for players to impress coach Mike Macdonald and a new staff.
While quarterback Geno Smith will not play and Sam Howell will receive the start under center instead, Macdonald indicated several starters will see some action for the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium, a change up from recent years under Pete Carroll. As for what he hopes to see, aside from the obvious of winning the game,
"You play with a purpose," Macdonald told reporters. "But like we told the guys today, we want to give the guys the best opportunity to show their best football. It's [an] awesome opportunity to evaluate where we're at as a football team."
As is typically the case in exhibition games, reserves will play the majority of the game as they vie for roster spots with plenty of competitions still ongoing at numerous positions. Among those worth keeping tabs on, undrafted rookie running back George Holani and former seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh appear to be deadlocked in the race to win Seattle's third down role, while a deep, crowded cornerback group may still have a spot or two up for grabs.
All eyes will also be on special teams with the Seahawks getting their first in-game look at the new kickoff rules designed to increase the number of returns, which feature two returners in the "landing" zone and the other nine players in the "setup" zone from the 30 to 35-yard line. Receivers Dee Eskridge and Laviska Shenault as well as undrafted rookie Dee Williams will have the first crack at winning a job as return specialists, while others could be in the mix in the preseason.
Leading up to Saturday's preseason opener, what should fans be watching in the first game action of the new season? On a new episode of Locked On Seahawks, hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee break down what they will be looking for in Seattle's exhibition opener, including Howell's first start under center running Ryan Grubb's offense, dish out their first Picks to Click of the 2024 season, and chat with undrafted rookie Dee Williams about the NFL's new kickoff rules, how different skill sets may benefit returners, and more!
Listen to the latest Locked On Seahawks in entirety here or subscribe for free to the podcast platform of your choice here.
Follow and Subscribe to Locked On Seahawks on all Podcast platforms 🎧
Follow Corbin Smith on X and Threads, where he'll be sharing the latest news about the Seattle Seahawks and talking with fans.