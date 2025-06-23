Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been Seahawks’ biggest obstacle
After finishing with a 7-10 mark in 2021 and in last place in the NFC West (while the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers all went onto the playoffs), the Seattle Seahawks have bounced back with three consecutive winning campaigns. A 9-8 finish in 2022 was good enough to claim a wild card berth, while a 9-8 mark in 2023 and a 10-7 record this past season saw them on the outside looking in come the postseason.
Since the last time the Seahawks won the NFC West in 2020, the division has belonged to the Los Angeles Rams (2021 and 2024) and San Francisco 49ers (2022 and 2023). That’s interesting to note because it was in 2021 that Rams’ head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead orchestrated a huge trade—obtaining strong-armed quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. The team would eventually go on to win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Over the past four seasons, Stafford has clashed with the Seahawks five times. He missed both meetings in 2022 due to injury, and sat out this past season’s Week 18 clash. The 16-year pro has connected on a combined 112-of-179 throws (62.6 percent) for 1,431 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s been sacked a combined six times in those five meetings, four of those in the Rams’ 20-10 victory in Week 15 of 2021 at SoFi Stadium.
Those are hardly awe-inspiring overall individual numbers, but Stafford’s leadership has been a big part of the team’s success in these meetings. It’s also interesting to note that the Seahawks have won all three of the games in which the veteran signal-caller didn’t play.
As for 2025, the clubs’ first clash comes in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium, then five weeks later on a Thursday night at Seattle. Can the Seahawks finally slay the dragon that has frustrated them five times over the past four seasons?
