Analyst delivers verdict on Seahawks' NFC West title quest

The Seattle Seahawks are in a three-horse race for the NFC West division crown with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

It will be a very interesting final five weeks of the season, where the standings could come down a tedious tiebreaker. That's what Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon believes. He thinks the Rams will edge out the Seahawks with a 13-4 record, much like last season.

"The Seahawks just might split the season series with the Rams by beating them at home in Week 16, but they also have to play in San Francisco in Week 18. I get the feeling that'll mean a playoff spot to the feisty 49ers, who would hand the Seahawks their third divisional loss (and the likely tiebreak to the Rams)," Gagnon wrote.

"The Rams get to play Arizona twice more, as well as Atlanta and the struggling Lions. The Seahawks have to travel to Carolina and San Francisco to play teams likely fighting for their lives, and the Colts could have the same mentality in Seattle in Week 15.

"The way the schedule lies, I can see the Seahawks being in the driver's seat with two weeks to go and then blowing it on the road in Weeks 17 and 18. That said, this is a genuine three-way toss-up. The 49ers have more room to make up but are in superb tiebreaker shape with a 4-1 divisional record, and they have just one road game remaining."

Seahawks division race should come down to the wire

It will be close for the Seahawks in the final weeks and with the Rams and Niners also playing well, Seattle may have to go 5-0 to end the season.

An undefeated end to the season will almost certainly get the Seahawks a first-place finish and a potential bye in the NFC Wild Card round with 14 wins. However, a 4-1 end to the season might not be enough.

It's brutal how one slip up can be the difference between winning the No. 1 seed or claiming the No. 5 slot, but that's the nature of the NFL and the playoff race.

