Analyzing the final chaotic six weeks of the season in the NFC West

Week 12 of the 2025 NFL Season ended with the San Francisco 49ers bringing down the Carolina Panthers 20-9 at home. The 49ers won despite quarterback Brock Purdy throwing three interceptions. Once again, it was their defense that bailed out the 49ers in a primetime game.

There are six more weeks of the regular season left, and there is still much for the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams (9-2), the Seattle Seahawks (8-3), and the 49ers (8-4) to battle a lot of games left. The Rams are currently on top of the NFC West and the NFC altogether thanks to their solid season and their one win each over the Seahawks and the 49ers.

The bad news for the Seahawks is that two of their three losses this season are to the 49ers and the Rams already. The good news is that the two losses are within one possession and can easily be learned.

Seattle lost to San Francisco in Week One at home, 17-13, with less than a minute remaining. The key to the game came when 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa dominated Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas in pass-protection to strip-sack quarterback Sam Darnold in the red zone, and then Bosa recovered the fumble to clinch the game.

The second divisional loss came in Week 11 in the 21-19 road loss to the Rams. Darnold threw four interceptions as he fell victim to the Rams’ nickel and dime packages. Despite the four turnovers, the Seahawks almost took a final drive that started from the one-yard line and almost got within reach of the game-winning field goal for kicker Jason Myers.

Seattle has won both its divisional games against the Arizona Cardinals and has a home game against Los Angeles in Week 16 and a key road game at San Francisco in Week 18. With two more divisional games left, the Seahawks might need some help winning the NFC West.

If all three teams win out with the exception of Seattle beating both teams in Weeks 16 and 18, the Rams would still take the divisional title and, likely, the No. 1 seed in the conference. That seed guarantees a first-round bye and the home-field advantage all the way to the NFC Championship game.

The Seahawks would be the No. 5 seed with a favorable road matchup versus an injured Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that beat them down to the wire.

If the Seahawks lose both games and get swept by Los Angeles and San Francisco, there is still a great possibility for the Seahawks getting the No. 6 seed. Finally, if Seattle loses to the Rams, the 49ers, and at home to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, the Seahawks are likely 11-6 and still in the playoffs at the No. 7 seed.

This Seahawks team is hungry and has the talent for a Super Bowl run, especially in an NFL season that has so many uncertainties.

The Seahawks, Rams, and 49ers all have great chances to make the playoffs. ESPN's Playoff Picture gives the Seahawks the fourth-best odds to make the playoffs at 87%. They are behind the reigning champions in the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams, and the 49ers. The playoff picture also has the Rams at a 70% chance to win the division, with Seattle and San Francisco receiving 15% each.

The Seahawks still have a chance for the divisional title and the No. 1 seed this chaotic season. Seattle has three easily winnable games against Minnesota, Atlanta, and Carolina. The Rams might peak too early and suffer some upsets. Right now, Seattle has to focus on getting more stable for the playoffs and winning their six remaining games.