Richard Sherman makes a great point on Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes debate
The Super Bowl takes place later today, and for the fifth time in six years the Kansas City Chiefs are involved. That makes Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo and company a legitimate dynasty, no matter how today's game plays out. That said, winning a third Super Bowl in a row would put them in uncharted territory, as no NFL team - not even Tom Brady's New England Patriots - has hamanaged to pull off a three-peat.
As a matter of fact, no team in any of the four major sports has done a three-peat since the Shaq and Kobe Lakers teams over 20 years ago. Needless to say there's a lot of legacy on the line tonight - and the most prominent one will take place between Mahomes and the guy calling the game - as Brady will be in the Super Bowl for the first time as a commentator.
Mahomes' meteoric rise is something we've never seen in the sport, but he still has a long way to go to catch up with the accomplishments of Brady, who managed to win seven rings comapred to "only" three for Mahomes so far. There's also that nagging fact that Brady got the better of Mahomes in their one Super Bowl matchup. Here's Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman breaking down the Mahomes-Brady debate heading into the big game.
Richard Sherman on Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady
Then again, the Eagles have a bit of a legacy to defend themselves. Winning tonight would be their second league championship in seven years and the fifth in franchise history.
So, how will it go?
The Chiefs are undeniably tough in big games, but they also won a whole lot of close ones this year. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles look like a more dominant and complete team right now. It would come as no surprise if the Chiefs get outplayed but saved by a bad call (or two), but on paper this one shouldn't be close enough for one play to swing it. The Eagles are easily the better team.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Russell Wilson changed the play on Seahawks’ infamous Super Bowl INT
Seattle Seahawks predicted to trade Geno Smith to AFC cellar-dweller
DK Metcalf linked to rising NFC heavyweight in Seahawks trade proposal
NFC rival showing interest in Seattle Seahawks great Russell Wilson