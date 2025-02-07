That one time Marshawn Lynch gave the same 8-word answer 29 times
Legendary Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was always an eccentric personality, but never did he show it more than on one of the biggest stages of his career.
Ten years ago, Lynch gave one of the most iconic press conferences in NFL history during Super Bowl media day. The All-Pro running back had a long history of not wanting to speak with the media, and decided to show it by giving the same answer to every single question he was asked.
"I'm just here so I won't get fined," Lynch said 29 times that day, occasionally changing up his delivery.
Not only that, but less than five minutes after he stepped up to the podium, Lynch said "time" and walked away. A fitting end to a memorable presser.
Turns out, there was a very good reason for Lynch's approach.
According to a 2015 article by ESPN, Lynch faced a fine of $500,000 if he didn't show up to Super Bowl media day. Additionally, Lynch later claimed on the "I Am Athlete" podcast that he lost over $1 million for not speaking to the media throughout his 12-year NFL career.
"The fines started accumulating from seasons before, and now they're [the NFL] running the number up. $1.2 [million] for just not talking to the media," Lynch said.
Throughout his career, and especially his time in Seattle, Lynch was one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL. He finished his career with 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns, and his punishing style made him a joy to watch the entire time. He was also responsible for some of the most iconic plays in league history, such as the "Beast Quake," when he broke nine tackles for a 67-yard touchdown in the 2010 playoffs.
Unfortunately, this Super Bowl was not one of his more memorable games. Lynch ran for 102 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots, but the lasting memory from the game came when the Seahawks opted not to give him the ball on the 1-yard line in the final seconds. Instead, Russell Wilson threw an infamous interception to Malcolm Butler as the Seahawks fel 28-24, denying them their second-straight ring.
