Seahawks could take massive risk by taking national champion in NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks are in desperate need to find some protection for Geno Smith (or whoever is under center) in the trenches this offseason.
With a strong offensive tackle class in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Seahawks could certainly use that as an opportunity to snag one of the better players at their biggest position of need.
CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli conducted a recent mock draft, where the Seahawks take Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the No. 18 overall pick. He's a good player, but injuries in college could have him slide down teams' draft boards.
"Maybe it won't be Simmons, but I'll be shocked if the Seahawks don't address their offensive line in the first round. As for Simmons, the ACL injury will impact his draft stock, but when healthy this season, he was one of the best left tackles in the country," Fornelli writes.
Before his injury, Simmons was considered one of the top offensive tackles in the country, and it has remained true leading up to the draft. However, will he be able to sustain that in the pros?
Torn ACL's are no joke, and the Seahawks need their first-round pick to hit, probably even moreso this year compared to the past given the fact that the team is on the doorstep of the postseason.
So, if they take Simmons, it will be a sign that they truly believe in him, injury and all.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 24.
