What Sam Darnold said after Seahawks' 'total team win' over Jaguars
Now six games into the 2025 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks continue to defy expectations coming in - which mostly had them finishing below .500 thanks to poor quarterback play from Sam Darnold, who couldn't possibly thrive without Justin Jefferson and Kevin O'Connell to help.
All of those gloomy offseason predictions were more than just wrong - they were completely off-base. The Seahawks are far better than anyone thought they would be, in no small part thanks to Darnold playing even better than he did last season in Minnesota.
Sunday's road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars saw Darnold throw for 295 yards, two touchdowns and a 121.7 passer rating against a tough defense that leads the league in takeaways.
Here's what Darnold had to say after it was over.
Sam Darnold on 'total team win'
Seattle's pass rush also played a big part in the victory, recovering from a poor performance against Tampa to light up Trevor Lawrence for seven sacks and 17 quarterback hits.
The Seahawks defense was also tough to run on, holding the Jaguars out of the end zone on the ground and limiting them to just 3.1 yards per carry as a team.
That being said, Sam Darnold and his ridiculous deep ball connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (who now leads the NFL in receiving yards) is the biggest reason why this team is so dangerous. Darnold ranks third in passing yards, fifth in touchdown psses and third in QBR going into Week 7.
Darnold is now starting to get some legitimate buzz in the MVP conversation. If he keeps this up all year he'll give Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield a run for their money.
