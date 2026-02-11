Sam Darnold Had Powerful Message As Seahawks Celebrated Super Bowl Win

Sam Darnold has been one of the biggest stories of the 2025 NFL season. After playing for four different teams over his first seven NFL seasons, Darnold began turning his career around with the Vikings last year. This season in Seattle, he found a new level of success as he helped the Seahawks become Super Bowl champions for the second time in franchise history.

Though Darnold had a strong 2024 campaign in Minnesota—a season even more prolific statistically than this year in Seattle—there was still plenty of doubt surrounding the quarterback and whether he could actually win the big games needed to contend for a Super Bowl. With the support of a superb defense and great team around him, Darnold proved those doubters wrong as he and the Seahawks defeated the Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to become champions.

As many have marveled at Darnold’s career resurgence—particularly over the course of this postseason—Darnold himself hasn’t leaned too much into the storyline of all he’s overcome. After winning the Super Bowl though, Darnold acknowledged those who have believed in him along the way—from his parents to the Seahawks and their fans.

“I just want to say I’ve talked a lot this last week about belief. A lot of people didn’t believe in me but it didn’t matter because the ones that are close believed in me, including y’all. I appreciate y’all so much,” Darnold said at the Seahawks’ parade on Wednesday. “That short list also includes Jody Allen, John Schneider, Mike Macdonald, I appreciate the belief y’all had in me, for signing me this past year. Last but certainly not least, these players, man, for believing in me. I wouldn’t be here without these guys.”

Sam Darnold stans wya pic.twitter.com/b05HYnVeS7 — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2026

While Darnold has often been subtle about his career journey, his team has outwardly supported him along the way. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV stood up for Darnold during the season and echoed that support for his quarterback and team at the parade. After winning the NFC championship game, head coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold “shut a lot of people up” with his performance.

