Sam Darnold raves to Richard Sherman about the Seahawks' resurrected offensive line
One of the biggest stories around the NFL this preseason has been the stunning improvement of the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line. For virtually the entire time that John Schneider has been the team's general manager (15+ years) this unit has been a blind spot and an eyesore for the organization.
At the end of the 2024 season, this group was worse than ever - coming in at No. 31 in Pro Football Focus' rankings for each offensive line around the league. While most of the media is still doubting that ths will be a strong unit, it's impossible to argue with what they have put on film through two preseason games.
Not only are they run blocking like a bunch of badasses, they're communicating and working as a cohesive unit in a way we simply haven't seen in an incredibly long time. Watch starting quarterback Sam Darnold rave about their communication with Seahawks great Richard Sherman.
Sam Darnold on Seahawks offensive line
The most encouraging part of this is that a quality offensive line was the one big x-factor that's likely to decide whether or not Darnold can live up to the break-through he had last year with the Minnesota Vikings. Heading into the preseason, it was fair to believe that this group would once again be one of the worst in the NFL, which would put a lot of figurative and literal pressure on Darnold to perform beyond a reasonable expectation.
It's fair to point out that it's only been two preseason games - but Seattle's run blocking has been so dominant and their attitude in general has changed so dramatically that we're confident this unit will hit the ground running when the regular season begins.
Rookie left guard Grey Zabel has to get a good share of the credit, as lot of the run game is going through him - but offensive line coach John Benton and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak have to get the lion's share as this unit as a whole looks nothing like the lackluster groups we've seen in years past.
