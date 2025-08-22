Leonard Williams called out injured Packers players for jawing at Seahawks after joint practice fight
The Seattle Seahawks play the Green Bay Packers in a preseason game Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field. After what happened between the teams Thursday afternoon, the game will feel like the undercard.
During a contentious, fight-filled joint practice session in Wisconsin, the Seahawks and Packers mixed it up with several confrontations. From all indications it started with the Seattle offense's Red Zone drills, and escalated into a bench-clearing brawl after running back Kenneth Walker scored a touchdown. At about the same time, another fight broke out at the opposite end of the field between the Seahawks' defense and Packers' offense.
MORE: Seahawks injury updates: Tory Horton, Tyrice Knight & Kenneth Walker III
None of the fights resulted in serious injuries, and the scrums were quickly broken up.
They did, however, result in some hilarious banter. Particularly from Seahawks' defensive lineman Leonard Williams. After practice concluded, several Packers who are injured and not suited-up continued attempting to trash talk Seattle's players even going so far as to cross the field and enter the Seahawks' bench area.
Williams said he was surprised by the cavalier move, and then called them out in some epic trash talk.
"I didn't appreciate, in general, them coming to our sideline when practice is over and we've already broken our team huddle," Williams said. "It's hard with joint practices because stuff like that always happens."
MORE: ESPN puts Seattle Seahawks in utterly-insulting spot in NFL 'watchability' rankings
And what did Williams say to the injured Packers attempting to infiltrate Seattle's bench? "Who are you?" he yelled. "Go finish rehab."
Tensions likely won't be nearly as high for the 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
More Seahawks on SI stories
SI projects the Seattle Seahawks’ record for the 2025 NFL season
Dalton Risner visiting Seahawks: Would veteran guard be an upgrade?
NFL expert highlights ‘formidable’ new Seahawks offense taking shape
Resurfaced quote from GM John Schneider puts trade chatter to rest