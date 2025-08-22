All Seahawks

Leonard Williams called out injured Packers players for jawing at Seahawks after joint practice fight

After several injured Packers players attempted to enter Seattle's bench area, Williams told them to "go finish rehab!"

Richie Whitt

Dec 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Zach Tom (50) and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) after the game at Lumen Field.
Dec 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Zach Tom (50) and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) after the game at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks play the Green Bay Packers in a preseason game Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field. After what happened between the teams Thursday afternoon, the game will feel like the undercard.

During a contentious, fight-filled joint practice session in Wisconsin, the Seahawks and Packers mixed it up with several confrontations. From all indications it started with the Seattle offense's Red Zone drills, and escalated into a bench-clearing brawl after running back Kenneth Walker scored a touchdown. At about the same time, another fight broke out at the opposite end of the field between the Seahawks' defense and Packers' offense.

None of the fights resulted in serious injuries, and the scrums were quickly broken up.

They did, however, result in some hilarious banter. Particularly from Seahawks' defensive lineman Leonard Williams. After practice concluded, several Packers who are injured and not suited-up continued attempting to trash talk Seattle's players even going so far as to cross the field and enter the Seahawks' bench area.

Williams said he was surprised by the cavalier move, and then called them out in some epic trash talk.

"I didn't appreciate, in general, them coming to our sideline when practice is over and we've already broken our team huddle," Williams said. "It's hard with joint practices because stuff like that always happens."

And what did Williams say to the injured Packers attempting to infiltrate Seattle's bench? "Who are you?" he yelled. "Go finish rehab."

Tensions likely won't be nearly as high for the 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

Elijah Arroyo
Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) signs an autograph for a fan on his way to a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

