Seahawks defense with ‘all the ingredients’ ranked No. 1 going into 2025 NFL season

It’s a unit that played good football during its final eight games in 2024. One NFL writer says the Seahawks’ surging defense will be the league’s best in ’25.

Russell Baxter

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
With the 2025 NFL regular season upon us, predictions of all sorts continue to roll in. In this instance, there are no win-loss records or forecasts regarding division titles, playoff berths, and Super Bowl appearances.

Simply put, Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer explains why the Seattle Seahawks will field the league’s top defense in 2025. “Surprise! The reason I have the Seahawks in the top spot is simple: coaching plus scheme plus talent. All the ingredients are here for a great defense. Seattle came on strong in the second half of last season, and Mike Macdonald’s defenses over the past three seasons (including two in Baltimore) have all finished in the top 10 in efficiency.”

Seattle Seahawks’ defense finished strong in 2024

In 2024, the ‘Hawks’ defense got off to a somewhat-decent start, slumped noticeably during the middle of the season, then finished very strong. In the team’s first nine contests, Macdonald’s club allowed 221 points (24.6 average) and 23 offensive touchdowns. In their last eight outings, the ‘Hawks surrendered just 147 points (18.4 average) and only 14 offensive TDs.

Nick Emmanwori
Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Up front, Leonard Williams is coming off a terrific year,” added Kapadia, “while 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy II is a prime candidate to make the second-year leap. I liked the addition of veteran DeMarcus Lawrence. The secondary is talented, and rookie safety Nick Emmanwori should be a fun player for Macdonald to work with. The mix of reliable veterans and young wild cards here has me predicting a high ceiling. I think the Seahawks defense is going to be one of the stories of the 2025 season.”

If Kapadia is indeed correct, the Seahawks should be in the mix for an NFC West title—which would be the franchise’s first division crown since 2020.

