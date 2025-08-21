Seahawks insider suggests Zach Charbonnet may seize starting RB role
For almost three full seasons, Kenneth Walker III has been the Seattle Seahawks' undisputed starting running back. Meanwhile, Zach Charbonnet, who was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has been patiently waiting for his limited opportunities.
The Charbonnet train picked up a full head of steam last season when Walker missed six games. In just six starts (17 games played), Charbonnet totaled 135 rushing attempts for 569 yards and eight touchdowns (4.2 yards per carry). He added 42 catches for 340 yards and another score.
Even when Walker was healthy, he struggled. The former second-round pick and big-play threat finished with career lows in scrimmage yards (872) and yards per carry (3.7), among other key statistics. ESPN's Brady Henderson suggested change could be coming in 2025, especially with the coaching staff's emphasis on availability.
"While no one with the Seahawks has publicly acknowledged that the RB1 job is up for grabs, Walker's ongoing availability issues and the way Charbonnet continues to impress the organization suggests that Seattle's backfield could be more of a timeshare than a typical starter-backup arrangement," Henderson wrote.
Walker has once again been injured at various points throughout this year's training camp, while Charbonnet has been practicing, getting the reps and earning an expanded role. Additionally, he was excellent in Seattle's preseason Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, playing just one drive and rushing five times for 45 yards and a touchdown.
If Walker is healthy when Week 1 of the regular season rolls around, he might remain the starter in title. But there's a high chance Charbonnet at least sees an increased role in Klint Kubiak's offense, which would further complicate the team's decision on what to do with Walker's soon-to-expire contract at the end of this season.
"The obvious question is whether Walker can stay on the field," Henderson added. "And even if he does, the Seahawks seem high enough on Charbonnet to give him more than a typical backup's share of the work."
