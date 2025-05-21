All Seahawks

Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp snubbed by PFF in 2025 wide receiver rankings

Pro Football Focus was unimpressed by Seattle's receivers in latest position rankings

Matt Urben

Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to select Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft but instead took the less flashy option in North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel.

You can't blame general manager John Schneider for addressing the team's biggest weakness in Round 1, but Seattle's wide receiver room arguably took a step back since the 2024 season ended.

The team traded DK Metcalf and released Tyler Lockett -- two of the most productive receivers in franchise history. The Seahawks signed free agent Cooper Kupp to help replace Metcalf, however, Kupp hasn't been very effective since his incredible 1,947-yard season.

The former Super Bowl MVP has missed at least five games in each of the last three seasons, and he's failed to top 900 receiving yards during that span. While Kupp should be motivated following his release from the Los Angeles Rams, there's no guarantee he will return to form this season.

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 32 wide receivers ahead of the 2025 NFL season and Cupp was completely left off of the list. As for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the former Ohio State star landed in the fifth tier of PFF's wide receiver rankings at No. 27.

JSN
Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Some might argue Smith-Njigba deserves a higher spot on this list," wrote Trevor Sikkema. "And in certain areas, such as his 97.2 receiving grade against zone coverage and strong yards-after-the-catch production, the case is there. However, his 78.7 grade against single coverage falls short compared to others ranked ahead of him."

The former first-round pick will need to improve against single-coverage to truly blossom as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Smith-Njigba is more than capable, though, he just needs the opportunity.

"That said, this isn’t a knock on his talent; he’s a highly skilled receiver with the potential for a breakout year in Seattle’s new offense," Sikkema concluded.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks training camp battles: Projecting starting offensive line

New Seahawks star named 1 of 5 rookie WRs who will outplay draft value

What Mike Macdonald said about Seahawks rookie TE Elijah Arroyo

Criminally underrated edge rusher named Seahawks’ best kept secret

Published
Matt Urben
MATT URBEN

Matt Urben is a sportswriter for multiple outlets, including MLive.com and USA TODAY Sports Media Group. He has covered numerous NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Matt grew up in Michigan, where he currently resides with his fiancé and dog. He is a graduate of MPI Film School and the University of Michigan.