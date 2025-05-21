Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp snubbed by PFF in 2025 wide receiver rankings
The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to select Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft but instead took the less flashy option in North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel.
You can't blame general manager John Schneider for addressing the team's biggest weakness in Round 1, but Seattle's wide receiver room arguably took a step back since the 2024 season ended.
The team traded DK Metcalf and released Tyler Lockett -- two of the most productive receivers in franchise history. The Seahawks signed free agent Cooper Kupp to help replace Metcalf, however, Kupp hasn't been very effective since his incredible 1,947-yard season.
The former Super Bowl MVP has missed at least five games in each of the last three seasons, and he's failed to top 900 receiving yards during that span. While Kupp should be motivated following his release from the Los Angeles Rams, there's no guarantee he will return to form this season.
Pro Football Focus ranked the top 32 wide receivers ahead of the 2025 NFL season and Cupp was completely left off of the list. As for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the former Ohio State star landed in the fifth tier of PFF's wide receiver rankings at No. 27.
"Some might argue Smith-Njigba deserves a higher spot on this list," wrote Trevor Sikkema. "And in certain areas, such as his 97.2 receiving grade against zone coverage and strong yards-after-the-catch production, the case is there. However, his 78.7 grade against single coverage falls short compared to others ranked ahead of him."
The former first-round pick will need to improve against single-coverage to truly blossom as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Smith-Njigba is more than capable, though, he just needs the opportunity.
"That said, this isn’t a knock on his talent; he’s a highly skilled receiver with the potential for a breakout year in Seattle’s new offense," Sikkema concluded.
