Seahawks training camp battles: Projecting the starting offensive line
For multiple seasons in a row, the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line has been the most closely watched position group of any on the team. That's for good reason, as the unit has been near the bottom of the league for almost a decade.
Seattle has used two first-round picks on offensive linemen since 2022. Former North Dakota State star Grey Zabel (2025 No. 18 overall pick) is the latest of that pair, joining 2022 No. 9 overall pick Charles Cross as the team's projected premium linemen.
Also among that group is 2022 third-round pick Abraham Lucas, who has been an anchor at right tackle when healthy. That, however, has been the issue: Lucas has played in just 13 games over the last two seasons due to a knee issue. Lucas did play seven of Seattle's final eight games last season after undergoing offseason surgery, indicating he may finally be getting healthy enough to return to a full-time role.
Mixed in with the unit are second-year draft picks and undrafted free agents, third-year players trying to prove themselves and rookies. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of all the upcoming training camp competitions and what the Seahawks' starting offensive line could look like in 2025.
Center
The center spot mainly comes down to two players competing for the starting role: 2023 fifth-round pick Olu Oluwatimi and 2024 undrafted free agent Jalen Sundell. There could be some other players tested there, with Zabel's name even floated during post-draft discussions. However, head coach Mike Macdonald quickly made it clear they plan to start Zabel out at left guard and go from there.
Oluwatimi is the more experienced NFL center, starting the final eight games last season after Connor Williams retired during Seattle's bye week. He was serviceable in the role, but it's unclear if the former Rimington Trophy winner has long-term starter upside.
Sundell's action was much more limited, playing 57 offensive snaps last season across five games. He appeared in 12 total games via special teams. Sundell has a tremendous amount of upside, especially as an athletic lineman who is a good fit for Klint Kubiak's scheme. It'll be a tightly contested battle for the starting role.
Guards
Strangely enough, Zabel is the closest to a locked-in starter at one of the guard spots as any other player on Seattle's roster. Zabel will still have to compete with Christian Haynes, Sataoa Laumea and Anthony Bradford, as well as rookie draft pick Bryce Cabeldue.
The competition at right guard is wide open. Bradford, Haynes and Laumea have all played significant snaps at that position. Laumea, a 2024 sixth-rounder, finished the season as the starter after Bradford was placed on injured reserve 11 games into the 2024 campaign. Bradford was a fourth-round pick in 2023 and has made 21 career starts, but has never held up well in run- or pass-blocking.
Cabeldue could be the surprise of camp as he competes against those three. Haynes or Laumea may also slide to left guard and project as the backup to Zabel, but that only seems likely if Bradford is locked in as the frontrunner at right guard. Laumea figures to be the leader in that camp, as the Seahawks' offensive line saw the biggest boost from his contributions last season.
Tackles
The Seahawks picked up Cross's fifth-year option, keeping him in Seattle through at least 2026. He's locked into maintaining his left tackle spot.
However, Seattle needs a better backup option to Lucas than it had last year. George Fant, who was supposed to be the swing tackle in 2024 before sustaining injuries, wasn't brought back. The Seahawks cycled through Stone Forsythe, who is also no longer with the team, Michael Jerrell and Fant as a result.
That's why they signed Josh Jones as a free agent and drafted Mason Richman in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, adding depth to the tackle spots. Lucas will still be the starter, but the Seahawks have options. Richman or undrafted free agent Amari Kight could be the surprises here.
Seahawks projected Starters
Left tackle: Charles Cross
Left guard: Grey Zabel
Center: Jalen Sundell
Right guard: Sataoa Laumea
Right tackle: Abraham Lucas (Josh Jones immediate backup)