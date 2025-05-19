All Seahawks

Seahawks' new speed demon named 1 of 5 rookie WRs who will outplay NFL draft value

The Seattle Seahawks have some promise in their rookie wide receiver.

Jeremy Brener

Colorado State wideout Tory Horton answers questions at a press conference during the NFL Combine.
Colorado State wideout Tory Horton answers questions at a press conference during the NFL Combine. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are excited to see what they have in Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton. Horton, 22, was a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in last month's draft, and he's expected to be a big part of the team's wide receiver room.

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski called Horton "the next Puka Nacua," believing he could be a standout despite being a Day 3 selection.

"While no one should be viewed as the "next Puka Nacua" after his record-setting rookie campaign, the Seattle Seahawks' Tory Horton profiles similarly upon entering the league," Sobleski wrote.

"Like Nacua, injuries during Horton's final season on campus affected his draft stock and ultimately dropped him into the fifth round.

Colorado State University football player Tory Horton poses for a photograph during a media day at CSU's campu
Colorado State University football player Tory Horton poses for a photograph during a media day at CSU's campus / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Also like Nacua, the incoming rookie transferred during his collegiate career and posted his best season the year before entering the NFL draft process.

"In 2023, Horton caught 96 passes for 1,136 yards, including a 16-catch, 133-yard performance in a double-overtime loss to the Colorado Buffaloes, where future second overall pick Travis Hunter managed two grabs for 21 yards.

"... Cooper Kupp's recent injury history is another reason to believe Horton can crack Seattle's lineup as a rookie and quickly grow into a significant role, much like Nacua did in his first year with the Los Angeles Rams."

Horton has yet to take the field for the Seahawks yet as he recovers from an injury of his own, but once he gets healthy, he could have a major impact for Seattle this season.

Colorado State University football player Tory Horton poses for a photograph during a media day at CSU's campu
Colorado State University football player Tory Horton poses for a photograph during a media day at CSU's campus / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

