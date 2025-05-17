Seahawks-Cowboys trade proposal fixes 'glaring weakness' for Seattle offense
Going into the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks had one all-important item to take care of. Fast forward four months and the team has managed to totally turnover their passing personnel, bringing in a new offensive coordinator, a new starting quarterback (and two new backups) and using a wrecking ball to remake their wide receiver corps.
But did they actually take care of that No. 1 item on their to-do list? Amidst all the moves they have made since the offseason began, only one major addition was made to address that interior offensive line, which was the worst in the NFL last year.
That would be NDSU star Grey Zabel, who played everywhere for the Bison but projects to start at left guard as a rookie. Zabel gives Seattle one huge upgrade inside. However, they could have also used potential new starters at center and right guard, as well.
Perhaps a trade could fill that need. According to David Latham at Last Word on Sports, the Seahawks should have their eye on Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith, who just got new representation - suggesting he wants an extension.
"Sam Darnold will start for the Seattle Seahawks, which means the team must do something about their offensive line. While first-round pick Grey Zabel will improve the trenches, the other guard position is a glaring weakness. If his agent cannot land an extension with the Dallas Cowboys, the Seahawks should do everything they can to land Tyler Smith."
If Smith is smart he'll play hardball with Jerry Jones, who has a habit of waiting until the last possible second and then paying top dollar to keep talented players from leaving Dallas. However, if he wants to win anything anytime soon, he might want to be traded to a team like Seattle or Baltimore - another team Latham mentions as a possible trade suitor.
As for the Seahawks, the appeal is obvious. Smith (6-foot-6, 332 pounds) has surplus size and power for a pro guard, having come into the NFL as a left tackle. Smith also has just the right combination of youth (he's 24 years old) and experience, totaling 47 games and 16 starts since he was picked in the first round of the 2022 draft.
His work on the field speaks for itself - Smith has already made two NFC Pro Bowl teams and has established himself as one of the best interior pass protectors in the game. For the season, PFF graded Smith out at 75.0 overall, good for 15th among all guards and just a sliver lower than Kansas City Chiefs star Trey Smith (75.1). Other advanced stats also support the case of Tyler Smith being legit - he ranked ninth among all interior offensive linemen last year in ESPN's pass block win rate, coming in at 96%.
That's the kind of consistency that Seattle's front line has been missing for a long time - especially inside. Adding a proven piece like Smith might move the needle more than anything else the Seahawks can do between now and Week 1.
