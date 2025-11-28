Encouraging injury report from Thanksgiving practice boosts Seahawks

Thanksgiving is a day for many people in the U.S. to be thankful. It was also a big day for football, and not just the three teams that played. The Seattle Seahawks (8-3) have a lot to be thankful for after many players who had serious injury concerns participated with zero to little limitations.

There were several encouraging signs from the injury report that many players will not be impacted by their injuries when the Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings (4-7) in Week 13. Most of the good news from the injury report comes from the defensive side, but there was one good change on offense.

Rookie left guard Grey Zabel (knee) was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday. Zabel suffered a knee injury late in a 21-19 Week 11 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which looked to be a devastating injury. He did play last Sunday in the 30-24 road win over the Tennessee Titans. Thursday was a great sign of Zabel getting fully healthy.

On the defensive side of the ball, there were some big signs of a defense potentially returning to its day one starting lineup. Middle linebacker Enrest Jones IV (knee) was a full participant for the second consecutive day. He led the Seahawks' defense in practice despite missing the game versus the Titans.

Two big upgrades defensively were edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) and safety Ty Okada (oblique). Both players were limited participants in Thursday’s practice after not participating on Wednesday. There were discussions that Okada could’ve put on the IR or been out for a few games. While it is still too early to tell what the projections are for Okada, these are encouraging signs.

Defensive end Mike Morris (knee) upgraded from limited on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday. Another young defensive lineman to see improvement is rookie Ryiie Mills (knee). Mills suffered a torn ACL while his Notre Dame Fighting Irish were playing in the College Football Playoff game against Indiana. Mills could be a huge addition to the Seahawks' defensive line once he is fully healthy.

Back on the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Cody White (abdomen) was, once again, a full participant in practice for a second consecutive day. There are still questions about the glute injury for starting running back Kenneth Walker III. He had injury concerns leading up to the game against Tennessee, but still took most of the carries.

Finally, it isn’t looking for George Holani, who continued not to participate in practice due to a hamstring injury. Several signs point to the Seahawks relying on newly signed Cam Akers to fill in depth at the running back position against his former Vikings.

