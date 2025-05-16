Ranking all 14 QBs Seahawks will face in 2025, from Jayden Daniels on down
Quarterback is by far the most important position in the NFL today, with nearly all contending teams having a great one and nearly all bottom-feeders having either a sub-par one or a young, developing one.
With the NFL's full 2025 schedule now available, Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks know which quarterbacks they'll face when. So, let's rank all of them ahead of the 2025 campaign.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (Week 9)
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels surpassed even the most optimistic expectations as he led the Commanders to a 12-5 record and an NFC Championship Game appearance. He completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 891 yards and six touchdowns as a rusher. The Seahawks' defense will have its hands full against the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year on "Sunday Night Football."
2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (Weeks 11 & 16)
Stafford, 37, had a bit of a down year by his standards last season, as he completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, he's been exceptional throughout his time with the Rams, and even last year, he still led them to a Divisional Round appearance. He also has a strong track record against the Seahawks, boasting a 6-3 career record against them.
3. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 5)
Mayfield was quietly one of the most prolific passers in the league last season, completing 71.4 of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. His gunslinger mentality backfired on several occasions as he had 16 interceptions last season, tied for the most in the league, but overall, he was great. With an even better arsenal of weapons this season, Mayfield is poised for another big year.
4. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (Week 7)
After an outstanding rookie season in 2023, Stroud regressed heavily in 2024 as he completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Some of that was due to the Texans' atrocious offensive line and heavily-injured receiving corps, but if they want to prove themselves as true contenders, they need Stroud to bounce back from a subpar second season.
5. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (Weeks 1 & 18)
Purdy often receives the overrated label from NFL fans and pundits, but the truth is that he's a solid quarterback, even if San Francisco's supporting cast helps him out. In what was a miserable, injury-plagued season for the 49ers in 2024, the former Mr. Irrelevant completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 touchdowns. Of course, his upcoming contract extension could cause problems for the 49ers, however.
6. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 6)
Lawrence received nearly-unrivaled hype coming out of Clemson in 2021, and while he hasn't been a bust, he certainly has not lived up to that hype. He only played 10 games last season due to injury, completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (Weeks 4 & 10)
Murray is an enigma of a player. He's clearly has outstanding talent, but his inconsistency is simply maddening, and too prevalent to comfortably place him among the best signal-callers in the league. Last season, he completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, adding 572 yards and five touchdowns as a rusher.
8. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (Week 17)
Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had a rough start to his career, even being benched early last season. After reclaiming the starting job, however, he suddenly looked like a completely different player as he had 15 passing touchdowns (plus four rushing) to only six interceptions over his final 10 games. If he can maintain his momentum into next season, the Panthers may have their franchise quarterback after all.
9. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (Week 12)
Ward may not have quite as much hype as previous No. 1 picks, but after leading all FBS players with 39 touchdowns last year at Miami, he certainly has potential to be great. He's this low because he's completely unproven in the NFL, and walking into a pretty bad situation in Tennessee, but next time the Seahawks play the Titans, he may find himself much higher.
10. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (Week 14)
Penix took over late last season for Kirk Cousins and played alright, but his inexperience definitely showed. The former Washington Huskies star can sling it, and with more time to adjust to the NFL, maybe he'll take a step forward in 2025.
11. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings (Week 13)
McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to a major knee injury, and now replaces Darnold in Minnesota. The 22-year-old benefitted from a Michigan offense where he really didn't have to do too much, but to be fair, the Vikings have a very good supporting cast around him. How he plays after the injury is the key here, however.
12. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (Week 15)
In essence, Richardson is a far bigger and even more polarizing version of Murray. His athleticism and arm strength are almost unbelievable, and he can make plays that pretty much no other quarterback could. However, he completed less than half of his passes last season and had eight touchdowns to 12 interceptions. If he can't refine his game, he will be little more than a what-if story in the NFL.
13. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 2)
The Steelers could climb higher on this list if Aaron Rodgers decides to stop wasting everyone's time and finally sign, but for now, we have to rank Rudolph here. The 29-year-old completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games - including five starts - last season with Tennessee, and now returns to the Steel City.
14. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints (Week 3)
After Derek Carr's sudden retirement, the Saints might as well be up a creek without a paddle this season. Shough, a 25-year-old rookie whom the Saints selected in the second round, could be a good player, but he's fighting an uphill battle to say the least.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks earn disappointing grade for aggressive 2025 offseason
Kenneth Walker III lands in disrespectful place in post-draft RB rankings
Mike Macdonald says Seahawks need to find more reps for first-rounder
Massive free agent signing named Seahawks’ most head-scratching move