Seahawks predicted to trade DK Metcalf, replace him in 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks have had a strong wide receiver corps since the beginning of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era. However, it hasn't brought them any closer to getting back to the Super Bowl over the last 10 years - despite fielding one of the league's best wide receiver duos for much of that time. The problem is that Seattle's passing game has a low ceiling because they have been lagging far behind in the all-important offensive line department.
So, while there's a case to keep DK Metcalf and give him another contract extension, it might help the team's overall outlook if they were to trade him and use what they get in return to build up that offensive line. Trouble is most Metcalf trade scenarios don't have any answer in regards to how the Seahawks will replce him. This new mock draft from A to Z Sports is an exception, though. They have Seattle trading Metcalf and then replacing him with Missouri's Luther Burden III at 18 overall.
A-Z Sports on Seahawks-Luther Burden
"I'm making this pick as I anticipate a DK Metcalf trade this offseason after so much smoke for so long. Pairing Luther Burden with Jaxson Smith-Njigba would be incredibly fun and one of the NFL's most dangerous units. Burden plays similarly to Ja'Marr Chase as an elite deep threat and is similarly good on short catches where he has some room to create."
On principle the idea of trading Metcalf may leave a sour taste in most Seattle fans' mouths. However, if the Seahawks can manage to snag an elite vertical threat to replace him they might be better off for it. Talented as Metcalf is, he's never really lived up to his full potential as a deep threat - he doesn't fight for 50/50 balls the way you'd expect from a receiver his size and he doesn't get enough separation to really thrive in this area.
Luther Burden has no such problem - and he could help unlock Geno Smith's deep ball in a way that nobody currently on the roster can do. In 38 career college games Burden posted 192 catches, 2,263 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. Burden is also a capable punt returner, totaling 252 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts.
Luther Burden 2024 highlights
If the Seahawks can get a first or second-round pick for DK, they can afford to make a major investment in their offensive line as well as landing a prospect like Burden - who may be a better fit for what Seattle's offense needs.
