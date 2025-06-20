Seahawks GM John Schneider details DK Metcalf conversations before trade to Steelers
One of several major blows to the psyche of Seattle Seahawks fans this offseason was the revelation that DK Metcalf had requested to be traded multiple times in recent years. So, when Metcalf once again approached the team about a trade this offseason, general manager John Schneider decided to finally give in and explore potential deals for DK.
We have since learned that Metcalf wanted - among other things - to play somewhere warm with a team that was willing to give him at least $30 million a year. Metcalf got some of what he wanted - and now that he's Pittsburgh's only legitimate receiving threat he might be poised for a career breakout year - depending on how things go with Aaron Rodgers.
It seems this scenario matches DK's plans. According to an account by Schneider during his recent appearance on 3 & out, one reason Metcalf wanted out was being very-much focused on his legacy - per Ross McCorkie at Steelers Depot.
"In regards to DK, we had a ton of conversations last offseason about his legacy, where he wanted to go. Once he met the new coaching staff, he was excited. And then this year it happened again, you can't change the way people think - as much as we love him and wanna have him here. When people wanna leave, it's difficult to try to convince them to stay..."
Once Metcalf was officially on the trade block, Schneider says the Steeers and GM Omar Khan were "really aggressive" in their pursuit, culminating in a pretty quick deal, coming less than a week after Metcalf's latest trade request.
There's a lot to unpack here regarding exactly what Metcalf meant about his legacy - and it would have been nice to hear Schneider elaborate on those details. We can only guess, but based on DK's other reported comments about wanting a more stable QB situation, it sounds like Metcalf wanted to be paired with an elite quarterback - or at least one who he perceived to be elite - who could help boost Metcalf's production. That's certainly a choice given Metcalf was at least partially responsible for many of Geno Smith's interceptions the last few years.
However it happened, in the end Metcalf didn't get the warm destination he wanted and he's also taking a big hit as far as the Steelers' supporting cast is concerned - by comparison Seattle's wide receiver room is and was far better overall. Especially with George Pickens out of the picture, DK couldbe an easy target for opposing defenses to hone in on.
Then again, DK did get the contract he was looking for and then some - and if Rodgers can pull off yet another improbable comeback year he's probably going to have a monstrous statistical season.
Rodgers did have his moments last year with the Jets- including a few against the Seahawks - but overall he looks greatly diminished compared to his prime years with the Packers. There's also zero real depth behind Rodgers on Pittsburgh's quarterback depth chart, so if something happens to him that offense is toast. Meanwhile, Seattle has a much stronger 1-2-3 at QB with Sam Darnold, Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe waiting in the wings.
If you take out the business aspect and focus purely on football, it certainly looks like Metcalf is taking a step down. It will be interesting to see how it goes, either way. Our plan for Seahawks on SI is to continue following DK's progress, at least through his first season with the Steelers.
