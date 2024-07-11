2025 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks Take Kentucky DL Deone Walker
The Seattle Seahawks are set to begin training camp in a few weeks, but so too are the thousands of colleges and high schools preparing for their fall seasons.
Some of the very best at the high school and collegiate level will be preparing to take a leap to the next level in 2025, and teams in the NFL will also have an eye on those top NCAA prospects.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski conducted a mock draft with some of the best college and high school prospects. With the No. 12 pick in the draft, the Seahawks went the SEC route, taking Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker.
"Kentucky's Deone Walker is something completely different. He's a 6'6", 348-pound force of nature, who can command the middle of the line of scrimmage," Sobleski writes. "Walker placed between Williams and Jones, with Murphy rotating in as a premium interior pass-rusher, can give Seattle the type of tone-setting defense that new head coach Mike Macdonald can deploy to offset the offensive geniuses (Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay) found within the NFC West."
The Seahawks have already invested a top pick in the defensive line with Byron Murphy II, the No. 16 pick in this year's draft, but Seattle could soon form a surplus of top talent at the position by investing another pick here. It's also possible under this scenario that the team would move on from Jones, who has a massive cap hit in the final year of his contract in 2025.
Walker recorded 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss last season with the Wildcats, and if he has another season like that in 2024 at Kentucky, he should be one of the top prospects entering the draft next spring.