Seattle Seahawks Announce Game Themes, Throwback Uniforms Return
The Seattle Seahawks announced the themes for their 2024 home games on Wednesday, although one theme in particular probably drew more attention than the others.
Starting off with the headliner, the Seahawks announced that their gorgeous royal blue throwback uniforms will return for their Week 6 Thursday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 10.
These uniforms, which Seattle originally wore from 1976-2001, made their grand return last season for two games, first against the Cleveland Browns at home then against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Only the one throwback date has been given for this season, but it's possible that plans could change in the future.
Also in primetime, the Seahawks will honor the 40th anniversary of retiring the No. 12 jersey when they host the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 15. Back on Dec. 15, 1984, Seahawks president Mike MacCormick retired the No. 12 jersey in honor of the team's passionate fanbase. Now four decades later, the team will "celebrate the history of the greatest fans in the NFL."
Seattle's other game themes aren't as team-specific, but should make for great fun nonetheless. The team will take part in numerous NFL initiatives throughout the season, namely the league-wide kickoff on Sept. 8 (vs. Denver Broncos), Crucial Catch in support of cancer survivors on Oct. 6 (vs. New York Giants), Salute to Service on Nov. 24 (vs. Arizona Cardinals) and Inspire Change on Dec. 22 (vs. Minnesota Vikings). The Seahawks will also celebrate Halloween on Oct. 27 (vs. Buffalo Bills) and the winter holidays on Dec. 22.
Additionally, the Seahawks will host a number of fan events throughout the season, dubbed "For the 12s." These include a Kids Day on Aug. 24 (vs. Browns, preseason), La Gente and Hispanic Heritage on Sept. 22 (vs. Miami Dolphins), 12 North in honor of Canadian fans on Oct. 27, a Corgi Cup on Nov. 3 (vs. Los Angeles Rams) and finally a simple fan appreciation night on Dec. 15.
The 2024 season is shaping up to be an interesting one on Seattle, and the Seahawks will ensure their fans have plenty of fun along the way.