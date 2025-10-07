3 moves Seahawks should make to alleviate injuries before Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks are particularly banged-up on the defensive side of the ball heading into a Week 6 bout with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 12.
Seattle entered Week 5 with plenty of injuries across the defense and only emerged with more. By the game’s end, the reserve players were responsible for multiple big plays given up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the team’s 38-35 loss.
Uncertainty remains around multiple of those players this week. Help may be needed, and that likely means moves have to be made. Here are three things the Seahawks could do to reinforce their defense before facing the Jaguars.
1. Place Devon Witherspoon on IR, sign CB Stephon Gilmore
Even with encouraging reports that Witherspoon could practice this week, it may be beneficial to rest him for four games and allow him to fully recover.
Witherspoon played in Week 1, missed Weeks 2 and 3 before reappearing in Week 4. He re-aggravated his injury in that game, forcing him to miss the Seahawks’ Week 5 loss to the Buccaneers. Forcing him back into the lineup too soon could produce an even worse circumstance than Seattle is already in. Let him rest.
Cornerback Riq Woolen is reportedly trending toward practicing on Wednesday, but it isn’t a sure thing. Use the available roster spot to bring in a veteran like cornerback Stephon Gilmore with the Seahawks’ ample remaining cap space for insurance.
Gilmore, a five-time Pro Bowler and former 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, is 35 years old but was still productive in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. He totaled 56 tackles, one tackle for loss, nine pass deflections and one interception in 15 starts.
2. Sign EDGE DeMarcus Walker to practice squad, waive WR Tyrone Broden
The Seahawks may be without both DeMarcus Lawrence and Derick Hall in Week 6. That leaves Boye Made and Uchenna Nwosu as the primary rushers — unable to generate much pressure against Tampa Bay — and undrafted rookies Jared Ivey and Connor O’Toole as the backups.
Seattle’s wide receiver room has been fairly healthy this season, and it has three pass-catchers still on the practice squad. Broden, an undrafted rookie, is unlikely to see the field on a gameday anytime soon. Bring in some more Walker for more depth until the defense can get healthier.
Walker was most recently with the Chicago Bears from 2023-24, producing 77 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks over 29 starts in that span.
3. Elevate Shaquill Griffin from practice squad
When injuries began piling up on Sunday, second-year former fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett was thrust onto the field. On just his second play, he gave up a long touchdown catch to Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka.
Pritchett is a fine player, but he’s much better in a rotational role or heavy coverage packages. Even then, he was hardly seeing the field on defense until the Seahawks were short-handed against Tampa Bay (eight defensive snaps in first four games).
Griffin is a veteran presence, and it’s hard to imagine he could’ve been much worse against the Buccaneers. But he wasn’t elevated from the practice squad in Week 5. Even if Woolen is trending toward playing, bring him up against the Jaguars.
