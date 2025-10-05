All Seahawks

Seahawks' Kenneth Walker draws bogus NFL fine for supposed 'taunting' vs. Cardinals

Both Kenneth Walker and Devon Witherspoon drew $11,593 fines for supposed taunting in the Seattle Seahawks' recent win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Richie Whitt

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) taunts an Arizona Cardinals defender in Week 4.
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) taunts an Arizona Cardinals defender in Week 4. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks improved to 3-1 with an inspiring, dramatic victory over the Arizona Cardinals ln Week 4. But, according to fines levied by the league office this week, the NFL wasn't as impressed as the rest of us.

Both Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were fined $11,593 for what the league deemed "unsporting actions."

Walker was dinged after getting penalized for a taunting penalty in an exchange with Cardinals' cornerback Kei’Trel Clark. After tackling Walker, Clark yanked his leg well after the play was over. Walker responded by first pointing, and then tossing the ball at the defender to draw a flag.

MORE: CBS analyst is latest to hop aboard Seahawks' bandwagon with Super Bowl prediction

Inexplicably, Clark wasn't flagged for the play. And as common occurrence in the NFL, the retaliator drew the penalty instead of the instigator.

Despite the short fuse, Walker played one of his best games of the season in the 23-20 win. He had a season-high 19 carries for 81 rushing yards and added 29 receiving.

MORE: Streaking Seahawks also winning their Geno Smith trade with Raiders

Witherspoon was fined without getting penalized after standing over Cardinals' tight end Trey McBride after making a tackle. The star cornerback is out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an injury.

The Seahawks look to move to 4-1 in a 1:25 game against the 3-1 Bucs.

Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a touchdown pass as Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) defends.
Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a touchdown pass as Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) defends. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback

Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time

NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Seahawks News