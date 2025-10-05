Seahawks' Kenneth Walker draws bogus NFL fine for supposed 'taunting' vs. Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks improved to 3-1 with an inspiring, dramatic victory over the Arizona Cardinals ln Week 4. But, according to fines levied by the league office this week, the NFL wasn't as impressed as the rest of us.
Both Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were fined $11,593 for what the league deemed "unsporting actions."
Walker was dinged after getting penalized for a taunting penalty in an exchange with Cardinals' cornerback Kei’Trel Clark. After tackling Walker, Clark yanked his leg well after the play was over. Walker responded by first pointing, and then tossing the ball at the defender to draw a flag.
Inexplicably, Clark wasn't flagged for the play. And as common occurrence in the NFL, the retaliator drew the penalty instead of the instigator.
Despite the short fuse, Walker played one of his best games of the season in the 23-20 win. He had a season-high 19 carries for 81 rushing yards and added 29 receiving.
Witherspoon was fined without getting penalized after standing over Cardinals' tight end Trey McBride after making a tackle. The star cornerback is out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an injury.
The Seahawks look to move to 4-1 in a 1:25 game against the 3-1 Bucs.
