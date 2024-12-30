5 Seahawks Players Who Should Get More Snaps in Week 18
With nothing left to gain in terms of playoff positioning in Week 18, the Seattle Seahawks can begin putting together the building blocks for 2025.
Seattle has been eliminated from playoff contention after nearly every result it needed to go its way in Week 17 went against them. In some ways, the Seahawks have nothing to play for. But they may want to self-scout some of their younger players when there’s nothing to lose.
Here are five players Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald should take an extended look at versus the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
QB Sam Howell
This potential move would be controversial for reasons outside of just removing Geno Smith as the team’s quarterback. Smith has multiple financial incentives that are within reach heading into Week 18, and he may need all four quarters to reach them. Of course, if the team decided to bench him altogether, it would be directly denying Smith an opportunity to earn more money. That may complicate some conversations between him and the coaching staff.
Whether Howell gets any playing time at all on Sunday would be a strong indicator that Smith’s future with Seattle could be in jeopardy. No interest in seeing what Howell could do in this game may indicate the team is confident Smith will be the quarterback into 2025.
Howell played significant time just once this season when Smith sustained a knee injury and didn’t return in the team’s 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. He finished 5 of 14 passing for 24 yards and an interception, nearly throwing two other picks as well. The offense picked up just 42 total yards the rest of the game.
CB Nehemiah Pritchett
Pritchett has been a healthy scratch for two straight weeks after previously being a special teams contributor and rotational cornerback. The fifth-round rookie out of Auburn has appeared in nine games and made one start (Week 7 versus Atlanta Falcons).
The last time Pritchett played was in Week 15 against the Packers, but it was only on special teams. Pritchett hasn’t appeared on defense since that game against the Falcons when he logged 69 total snaps and totaled five tackles. For the season, he has seven tackles and one pass deflection.
Seattle seemingly has their starting cornerbacks moving forward in Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe and Devon Witherspoon, but nothing is guaranteed. If Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde want to gauge the rookie’s progress, Week 18 is the final time to do it this season.
OT Michael Jerrell
Like Pritchett, Jerrell has been a healthy scratch the last two games. Jerrell started two games before right tackle Abraham Lucas returned from injured reserve and totaled 174 offensive snaps from Weeks 7–9 before Seattle’s bye week. He played more than most sixth-round rookie tackles would and was decent in his appearances.
In 123 pass-blocking snaps, Jerrell allowed 14 total pressures, eight quarterback hits and four sacks, per Pro Football Focus. Seattle’s coaching staff has a good bit of film on the former NCAA Division II prospect, but they may decide to rest Lucas in Week 18 due to his injury issues the past two seasons.
As long as Lucas is healthy, it’s unlikely he’ll be unseated as the Seahawks’ starter in 2025. However, all the injuries Seattle dealt with on the offensive line this season were a good reminder of how important it is to have quality backups. Jerrell could be a gadget offensive lineman for the team moving forward if George Fant remains the primary backup right tackle.
RG Christian Haynes
The Seahawks have a lot of decisions to make on the offensive line. Haynes had an opportunity to start this season once starting right guard Anthony Bradford was placed on injured reserve, but he was supplanted by fellow rookie Sataoa Laumea, who has now started the last five games for Seattle.
Haynes hasn’t played more than five offensive snaps since Week 12 and has appeared on offense in just two games since Week 8. Laumea has certainly played better than Haynes, but the Seahawks used a third-round pick on Haynes in the 2024 draft. The coaching staff should continue to take a look at the former UConn standout regardless of whether they view Laumea as the incumbent starter.
It’s too early to give up on Haynes, who allowed six pressures and a sack in 113 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF, but didn’t display much power in the run game. Laumea, despite being imperfect, currently has a more balanced skill set. Give Haynes another go to see where he is development-wise.
LB Drake Thomas
Seattle has its inside linebacker corps of the future, assuming Seahawks general manager John Schneider prioritizes a new deal for Ernest Jones IV, who will be a free agent. Rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight has been excellent since stepping into the starting lineup after Seattle’s bye.
They still need depth, and second-year linebacker Drake Thomas has flashed his potential when he has sparingly been on the field this season. He played 19 defensive snaps in Seattle’s Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins and totaled three tackles and a pass deflection. Since then, he’s mostly been a special teams ace, compiling 11 total tackles in 16 games played.
There’s no reason to risk the health of Knight and Jones in Week 18. Thomas could be a quality depth piece moving forward, and the game against the Rams presents the perfect opportunity to get a full game of film on the former North Carolina State prospect.
