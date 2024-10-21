5 Turning Points in Seahawks' Resounding Win Over Falcons
The Seattle Seahawks stormed into Atlanta and came out with a resounding 34-14 win on Sunday, snapping their three-game losing streak and getting the team back over .500. With the San Francisco's loss, it also put them back into first place in the NFC West.
How did the Seahawks come away with such a convincing win on the road in Atlanta? Here are five moments that led to the 20-point win.
9:52 2nd Quarter: Kenneth Walker III runs for 20-yard touchdown
Both offenses were still trying to gain traction after one quarter. After the Falcons missed a field goal to try and tie the game at three, the Seahawks mounted a touchdown drive. While ill, Ken Walker III ran wild on the Falcons at times, including the 20-yard score. That put the Seahawks up 10-0 and basically kept Atlanta at arm's length the rest of the game.
0:04 2nd Quarter: Geno Smith connects with DK Metcalf for 31-yard touchdown right before halftime
The Seahawks were scrambling for a last-second score before the half. It looked like they were going to have to settle for a field goal attempt as time expired, facing a 3rd and 15 from the Falcons' 31-yard line. Instead, Smith made one of the best throws of his 2024 season, finding DK Metcalf in the back of the endzone between two defenders for a touchdown strike. That seemed to galvanize the entire team, being up 17-7 at the half. Metcalf caught four passes for 99 yards, but none were bigger than this touchdown grab.
3:23 3rd Quarter: Demone Harris is charged with roughing Geno Smith on long 3rd down for Seahawks
Smith and the Seahawks faced a 3rd and 5 situation. The pass fell incomplete, which would have brought up a fourth down and possible field goal attempt. Instead, Falcons linebacker Demone Harris was called for roughing the passer. This gave the Seahawks new life on offense. Smith didn't waste much time with his second life on the drive, as he found Ken Walker III for a 17-yard touchdown pass on the next play. The Seahawks were only up by three points at the time. A field goal would've still left them vulnerable to the Falcons scoring a touchdown and taking the lead. Instead, Seattle increased the lead to 24-14 and the Falcons rarely threatened again.
3:03 3rd Quarter: Dre'Mont Jones sacks Kirk Cousins on 2nd and 10 to pin Falcons
Following that touchdown to go up 24-14, Seattle tried to put Atlanta in dire straits with a defensive stop. On 2nd and 10, Dre'Mont Jones broke free to sack Cousins, bringing up a desperate 3rd and 19 situation. The Falcons would eventually have to punt, squandering a chance to cut the deficit back to one score.
12:46 4th Quarter: Boye Mafe strip-sacks Kirk Cousins, Derick Hall returns fumble for 64-yard touchdown
After this big defensive play, the game essentially was over. With the Falcons still only down by 10 early in the fourth quarter, they still had time. That was until Boye Mafe disrupted a passing attempt by Cousins, ripping the ball free. Defensive end Derick Hall was in the right place at the right time and picked up the loose ball for a soul-crushing 64-yard defensive score. That put the Seahawks up three scores, at 31-14. Any thoughts of a comeback by Atlanta ended right then and there.