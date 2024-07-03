Analyst Shares Bizarre Seattle Seahawks QB Prediction
To many fans and pundits, the Seattle Seahawks' likely plan at quarterback seems very clear: start Geno Smith this season, then probably hand the reins over to offseason acquisition Sam Howell next season to not only save money, but get younger at the position as well.
However, there are certainly some... out there predictions for what the Seahawks could do instead. Some national analysts have named Seattle as a suitor for for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, which doesn't make sense from a salary cap perspective considering his stats relative to Smith.
Then there's a prediction by Marissa Myers of The Wrightway Sports Network, who believes that Seattle's starting quarterback in 2025 won't be Smith, Howell or even a rookie, but Desmond Ridder. Yes, really.
"That’s where Ridder comes into play as the candidate to lead the Seahawks offense," Myers writes. "While the play hasn’t necessarily been great for Ridder, his situation with the Atlanta Falcons wasn’t necessarily ideal either. Ridder coming out of Cincinnati was known for diagnosing defenses, which he’s been able to show glimpses of at the NFL level as well. ...
"Ridder is also able to utilize his mobility, as he has the capability to pick up yards on the ground and manipulate the pocket as well, which would be essential for the Seahawks under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb."
Listen, there's absolutely no ill will towards Myers or the folks at TWSN. That said, where do we even begin here?
First off, saying that Ridder's play "hasn't necessarily been great" is the textbook definition of an understatement, as he was one of the worst starters in the entire league last season. The 24-year-old finished the season with a 64.2 percent completion rate, 2,836 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for a passer rating of 83.6, which ranked 26th among qualified quarterbacks. He also added 193 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, but fumbled 12 times, an absurd amount for any player.
Ridder also had a propensity for turnovers at the worst possible time, and especially in the red zone. The low point came when a late interception against the Carolina Panthers directly led to Atlanta losing the game on a last-second field goal. Yes, Ridder was largely responsible for one of Carolina's two wins last season, which is about as damning of an indictment as there possibly could be.
It's no surprise that Falcons fans wanted him gone long before they even signed Kirk Cousins, and they got their wish when the team traded him to the Arizona Cardinals.
There's also the simple fact that if the Seahawks really wanted Ridder for some reason, they could've just traded for him this offseason. They instead went after Howell, who did throw more interceptions than Ridder, but outperformed him in nearly every other stat while playing on a worse team.
This is one of those takes that almost deserves respect for how absurd it is, but if Ridder is actually in a Seahawks uniform next year, something has gone horribly wrong.