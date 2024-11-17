All Seahawks

Dareke Young Among Seahawks' Inactives For Week 11 at 49ers

Making a swap at receiver with Cody White signing to the active roster, Dareke Young will be one of several healthy scratches for the Seahawks in Santa Clara.

Corbin K. Smith

Aug 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Brady Russell (38), quarterback Sam Howell (6), and wide receiver Dareke Young (83) take the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Gower-Imagn Images
After signing Cody White to the 53-man roster on Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks will hold out third-year veteran Dareke Young as one of five healthy scratches against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Week 11 matchup.

In addition, as declared on Friday's injury report, the Seahawks will be short-handed at tight end with Noah Fant and Brady Russell out due to groin and foot injuries respectively.

Continuing to reward players who earn opportunities on the practice field and in game action, Seattle chose to sign White to fill one of two open roster spots following an impressive 2024 debut in a 26-20 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Along with catching two passes for 44 yards, the former Michigan State standout blocked a punt on special teams, though the offense couldn't capitalize when Geno Smith threw a red zone interception.

It remains to be seen how much White will play on offense with DK Metcalf returning from a sprained MCL that cost him two games, but his presence made it Young couldn't suit up due to a numbers game at the receiver position.

With Fant and Russell sidelined, the Seahawks also signed veteran tight end Tyler Mabry onto the 53-man roster on Saturday, and he will serve as the team's third tight end behind Pharaoh Brown and rookie AJ Barner. The fifth-year tight end has played in six career regular games, catching one pass for seven yards and a touchdown while also seeing action on special teams.

Capping off Seattle's inactives, rookie guard Sataoa Laumea and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett won't be suiting up as healthy scratches, while veteran outside linebacker Trevis Gipson won't play for the fifth consecutive game despite not being injured. Defensive end Myles Adams will also be in street clothes as the odd man out along the interior defensive line.

While the Seahawks generally will be pretty healthy on Sunday coming out of their bye week, including the return of Metcalf and tackle Abraham Lucas, the 49ers will be missing two key starters withtight end George Kittle (hamstring) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal) not in uniform. However, despite being listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, star pass rusher Nick Bosa and tackle Trent Williams will start for the home team.

