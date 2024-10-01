Despite Loss, Ken Walker III Shines for Seattle Seahawks in Detroit
The Seattle Seahawks are heading back to the pacific northwest on the losing end of a 42-29 battle to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, but running back Kenneth Walker III can come back home knowing he did all he could trying to will his team to a comeback victory.
The third-year pro, who returned to action after missing the last two games with an oblique injury, ran for 80 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 36 yards, giving him 116 yards from scrimmage on the game.
“I really felt him. I mean, talk about one of the guys that’s going to fight to the bitter end," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said postgame. "This guy is tough as nails, you never – I mean, the play’s not over, it’s just like he can – plays are designed to go in certain gaps and with him it just could go anywhere, and he runs extremely hard, plays hard, he cares. We’re going to be leaning on him moving forward, so it’s good to have him back.”
After watching Walker rip off three runs of 21 or more yards in the second half as Seattle tried to mount a rally, quarterback Geno Smith echoed his coach's sentiments, showing excitement that Walker was back in the offense.
"He’s special," Smith said postgame. "You see the plays that he’s making. I don’t think any other running back could do some of the stuff that he’s doing. I’m surprised every time he makes one of those just crazy plays. To have him and (Seahawks RB) Zach (Charbonnet) back there, to have that one-two punch, and to be able to utilize both of those guys within our offense, it just makes us that much better. And so, just having (Seahawks RB Kenneth) Ken (Walker III) back, it’s great. I just enjoy having him on our team.”
The Seahawks offense simply looks better when Walker is out there, not that the team was bad when Zach Charbonnet was the lead back, but having both of them together forms one of the best running back rooms in the NFL, and Seattle should be grateful to have them both.
The Seahawks are back in action this week when they host Daniel Jones and the New York Giants at Lumen Field.