Detroit Lions Downgrade Brian Branch to Doubtful vs. Seattle Seahawks
In an early Sunday morning bombshell one day before kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions have added one of their best defensive players to the injury report.
According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, safety Brian Branch has been added to the report with a doubtful designation due to an illness. If he isn't able to suit up, Brandon Joseph would be in line to make his first career NFL start.
Heading into the week, Branch already had been on the Lions initial injury report as he proceeded through concussion protocols. After passing those tests to return to the field, he wasn't listed on the final injury report on Friday, indicating he would start on Monday night.
Now in his second season out of Alabama, Branch has enjoyed a fantastic start for Detroit, producing 22 tackles, an interception, and two tackles for loss in the first three games. Per Pro Football Focus, he also had recorded five pass breakups in coverage, the most by any safety so far in the NFL, with quarterbacks posting a dismal 54.9 passer rating when targeting him.
As versatile of a chess piece as there is in the league, Branch plays numerous roles for the Lions defensively, as evidenced by the fact he has played 57 snaps at strong safety, 63 at free safety, and 49 in the slot already in 2024. Joseph doesn't offer the same type of positional flexibility and has only played in five regular season games in two NFL seasons, so Branch's absence would undoubtedly be a major blow for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to work around.
The Seahawks will enter Monday's prime time matchup with the third-ranked passing attack in the NFL anchored by quarterback Geno Smith and receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. On the flipside, the Lions have been average defending the pass, ranking 19th in yardage allowed so far with Branch in the lineup.
Without Branch, Seattle may have a better opportunity to attack downfield against a completely retooled Detroit cornerback group featuring three new starters in rookie Terrion Arnold as well as veteran free agent signings Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson. Tight ends could also have a bigger role without the Swiss army knife available to help cover Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown, and AJ Barner, further opening up options for Smith to work with.