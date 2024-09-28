Detroit Lions Star 'Thankful' For Seattle Seahawks' Mike Macdonald
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is a relatively unfamiliar face for most Detroit Lions players, but not for star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
Back in 2021, Hutchinson, then a senior at Michigan, established himself as a can't-miss prospect when he recorded 14 sacks and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting. That was also Macdonald's lone season as the Wolverines' defensive coordinator, and his stingy defense helped them make their first of three-straight College Football Playoff appearances.
Ahead of Monday night's showdown against Macdonald's Seahawks, Hutchinson reflected on what his former coordinator means to him.
"I think he's done a great job. I loved having him as a coach back in 2021," Hutchinson said, per Detroit Lions On SI. "I think just him bringing that Ravens' defense in when I was a senior, felt like I was having fun again in football. I'm very thankful for him, but unfortunately, it's time to go toe-to-toe once again. I'm gonna have to shoot him a text, give him some [expletive]."
Hutchinson also recalled a conversation where Macdonald told him he didn't want to be an NFL head coach, which, of course, he ended up changing his mind on.
"I remember him telling me he never wanted to be a head coach and then I saw he accepted the job," Hutchinson said. "I was like, 'You little liar.' No, he deserves it, they're 3-0, they're doing a good job so far. We've got our hands full, but I think we've got a good shot."
Macdonald has the Seahawks as one of the NFL's few remaining unbeaten teams, but a road game against the Lions is easily their toughest test yet. Hutchinson, who leads the league with 6.5 sacks this season, will be a particuarly tough matchup for Seattle's shaky offensive line. The chess match between teacher and pupil will surely be a storyline to watch on Monday night.