Detroit Lions Down Key O-Lineman vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Detroit Lions' offensive line is arguably the best in the NFL, but it will look quite different against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
On Thursday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell officially ruled out center Frank Ragnow for Monday's game. The three-time Pro Bowl selection suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.
"We're gonna (keep Frank out) this week," Campbell told reporters, per The Detroit News. "I'll go ahead and get that out of the way. I mean, we can go 'round and 'round if we want, but we won't. We're not going to mess with that."
Earlier this week, Campbell left the door open for Ragnow to play in this game, but ultimately took a cautious approach. If Ragnow were to fully tear his pectoral muscle, the Lions would be without the centerpiece of their offensive line for the rest of the season.
"Look, Frank's tough. He's as tough as nails. If anybody could play through it, it's him," Campbell said Monday on 97.1 The Ticket. "I think we've got to be smart. It's early in the year; we've got a lot of football left."
Other Lions dealing with day-to-day injuries include tight end Sam LaPorta (ankle), safety Brian Branch (concussion) and defensive tackle Alim McNeill (shoulder). Detroit also placed linebacker Derrick Barnes and defensive end Marcus Davenport on injured reserve, with the latter set to miss the rest of the season.
Of course, the Seahawks are dealing with a lengthy injury list of their own. Running back Kenneth Walker III and linebacker Jerome Baker, both of whom missed Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins, are two of the most-notable names on the injury list.
Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday night.