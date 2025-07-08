DK Metcalf-Steelers trade hasn't aged well for Seahawks
Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded away star wide receiver DK Metcalf. Following more than a year of speculation that he could be moved, Metcalf was sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with a sixth round pick. For compensation, Seattle landed a second and seventh-round pick.
The move was met with mixed reviews. Some felt it was great for the Steelers, but left Seattle thin at wide receiver — especially since they also released Tyler Lockett. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox was one of those who felt it was a win for both teams.
That’s no longer the case though. Knox has had time to reflect and said the Seahawks didn’t do enough to replace Metcalf, leaving them in a worse state.
“However, a lot has changed for both teams since the deal was done. The Seahawks essentially replaced Metcalf with Cooper Kupp on a three-year, $45 million deal—quite a price for a 32-year-old wideout with significant injury concerns.”
He dropped their grade to a C+, while giving Pittsburgh a B. For Seattle, he says it’s a gamble, especially after taking a big swing on Sam Darnold.
If Kupp lives up to their expectations and Jaxon Smith-Njigba excels as WR1, the Seahawks will look brilliant. If not, this trade will continue to age like milk.
