PFF: JSN's fantasy value higher than ex-Seahawks WR DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf's value is no longer tied to the Seattle Seahawks' offense now that he's in Pittsburgh, and that's now boosting one of his rising former teammates — at least from a fantasy perspective.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranked ahead of Metcalf in Pro Football Focus' latest fantasy football wide receiver rankings by a considerable margin. Smith-Njigba came in at No. 20, even with Sam Darnold replacing Geno Smith at quarterback, while Metcalf was ranked 30th. That's also with PFF writer Nathan Jahnke projecting Smith-Njigba could have a slightly slower season than in 2024.
"The Seahawks changed offensive coordinators this offseason, bringing in Klint Kubiak, and moved on from wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Kubiak’s offenses typically don't feature a slot receiver heavily but do focus on the run game and deep passes," Jahnke wrote. "Unless Kubiak can adjust his offense to Smith-Njigba’s strengths, or Smith-Njigba can thrive in a different role, the third-year receiver could have a quieter season."
Smith-Njigba broke out last season to the tune of 100 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. Metcalf was on pace for potentially the best season of his career until an MCL injury held him out multiple games. Instead, he finished with less than 1,000 yards (992) for the first time since 2021 and posted a career-low five touchdowns.
While Metcalf might command a larger target share with the Steelers, there's no guarantee the team's passing offense will be high-volume or effective.
"He will be the clear top target with less competition for targets than he ever had with the Seahawks," Jahnke wrote. "However, he has Arthur Smith as his new offensive coordinator, and top wide receivers have consistently produced more receiving yards in the seasons before or after they had Smith compared to when they [did] have Smith. Metcalf gains Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback, but Rodgers hasn’t been as good at deeper targets recently as Geno Smith, so the quarterback change is a downgrade for Metcalf."
Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp ranked 47th out of 85 who were ranked, which isn't exactly placing him in elite company. However, Kupp remains a potential surprise star both on the field and in fantasy due to his history as one of the league's top pass-catchers, especially if he stays healthy.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Why the Raiders may be forced to sit ex-Seahawks QB Geno Smith in 2025
Proposed blockbuster trade sends disgruntled Steelers All-Pro to Seahawks
Seahawks rookie QB Jalen Milroe hilariously struggles with reaction drill
Early benching could be in store for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson