EDGE Derick Hall 'Hungry' Amid Impressive Start to Seattle Seahawks Training Camp
Edge rusher Derick Hall, a second-round pick out of Auburn by the Seattle Seahawks last season, had an underwhelming rookie season, especially considering he didn’t see an increase in per-game snaps after veteran Uchenna Nwosu suffered a season-ending injury in Week 7.
Hall, along with Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor, and Dre’Mont Jones, made up most of the team’s snaps on both edges for the remainder of the season. Even then, Hall played just 308 total snaps in 2023, per Pro Football Focus, and finished with 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and no sacks.
Contrary to Taylor's deployment, Hall played more snaps in run defense than rushing the passer, but the former took 214 more total defensive snaps.
With Seattle’s 2024 training camp well underway, Hall has received praise ahead of the Seahawks’ first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 10. Most recently, Nwosu discussed where Hall has improved heading into his second NFL season.
“He’s hungry. He’s ready to go out there and prove what he can do,” Nwosu said of Hall after practice on Tuesday. “From the offseason training that he’s put in until now, you can see it out there. He’s committed more than ever. Last year being a rookie he was just going with the flow, listening, taking the coaching. Now, he’s taking the next step, leading, showing the younger guys how it’s done, and impressing these coaches more and more.”
Nwosu further emphasized Hall’s leadership and focus so far in training camp. Whereas Hall allowed himself to be led as a rookie, he’s now taking initiative, especially in leading the special teams unit, Nwosu said. On defense, Hall’s improvement in stopping the run will be a key contribution for Seattle.
“He’s making plays out there as you can see,” Nwosu added. “He’s pass-rushing hard. He’s stopping the run which we are going to need him for, and he’s playing really aggressive. We need that on the defense.”
Even though Hall won’t be a regular starter for the Seahawks with Nwosu and Mafe healthy, he’s likely to see more snaps than he did as a rookie if he continues to ascend and impress the coaching staff.
Taylor was a liability in run defense last season, opening the door for Hall to become a more well-rounded third rusher for the Seahawks on the depth chart.