Should Seattle Seahawks Trade CB Mike Jackson?

One outlet believes Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson could be dangled to another team that needs depth at the position.

Sep 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Michael Jackson (30) breaks a up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks may not be deeper at any position more than cornerback.

There's a lot of young talent infused at the position, headlined by third-year pro and former Pro Bowler Riq Woolen and last year's No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon, who also made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Seattle also drafted Auburn cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James, making the team fairly stacked at the position.

That's why Bleacher Report suggests the Seahawks should trade veteran cornerback Mike Jackson to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"The Jaguars should have their eyes on the waiver wire as teams start to cut down their rosters from 90 to 53 over the course of training camp. They should be one of the first teams to pursue a quality cornerback that comes along. Right now, the best move might be to swing a trade for one," Bleacher Report writes. "Mike Jackson of the Seahawks would be a logical target. They have a bit of a surplus of cornerbacks with Tre Brown, Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon and they drafted Nehemiah Pritchett. The Jags would benefit by convincing them to send them Jackson."

Jackson, 27, has been with the Seahawks since 2021, where he played in just two games. In 2022, Jackson moved into the starting lineup, playing and starting in all 17 contests for the Seahawks. However, the addition of Witherspoon and competition from Tre Brown has seen Jackson move in and out of a starting role since.

It doesn't hurt the Seahawks just to inquire about the price Jackson would fetch in a trade. If he can net the Seahawks an additional Day 3 draft pick, or a move up for one round from say a seventh to a sixth, it might be worth it for Seattle.

Jackson currently remains in a battle with Brown for a starting outside corner role opposite of Woolen, though the latter has stood out early in camp so far, making things tough for the Seahawks' star-studded wide receiver corps thus far.

