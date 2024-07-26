'Elegant Simplicity': Mike Macdonald Shares Vision for Seattle Seahawks Offense
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has already fielded plenty of questions about how the team’s defense will look in 2024. It’s warranted, considering he helmed a Baltimore Ravens defense that led the NFL in points allowed, sacks and takeaways in 2023.
Macdonald brought in former University of Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to oversee Seattle’s offense. Grubb’s Huskies offense led the FBS in passing offense, and it was allowed to excel via its formidable rushing attack and innovative scheme.
Following Seattle’s second training camp practice Thursday, Macdonald spoke with reporters about his expectations for the Seahawks’ offensive attack. Like his defense, Macdonald wants the offense to be adaptable — controlling the game by doing what the scheme does well, but also by efficiently adjusting in-game to opposing defenses.
“We want to be physical, we want to dictate terms, we want to be efficient,” Macdonald said post-practice on Thursday. “We want to operate fast for the quarterback and keep it consistent for him. We want to be able to get to a lot of things, like elegant simplicity. We’re not just going to run inside zone 70 times a game. We’re going to try to have answers and really attack what defenses do.”
The Seahawks offense, led by Shane Waldron last season (now Chicago’s offensive coordinator), converted just 36.2 percent of its third down conversion attempts, ranking 23rd in the league. Seattle’s third-down offense lacked creativity, and the players, as a result, struggled to execute.
Instead of attacking the defense, the offense was constantly under siege. That was frequently the case outside of third down as well. Macdonald, without directly stating it, appears to expect a more aggressive approach in 2024.
“You talk about schematically having answers and being able to identify certain things that the defense is doing. Being able to get to those things simply and consistently so you’re not just chasing your tail,” Macdonald said. “Also, there is going to be plenty of times when you’re going to want to run your bread-and-butter stuff and be able to do that [against] every defensive look they can give you, so defenses aren’t making you get in and out of stuff based off what they show — you’re really flipping the page on them in those terms.”
With only two practice sessions completed in training camp, the offense is still far from a finished product. Only a fraction of the offense is likely to be installed at this point.
However, safety Julian Love, who just signed a three-year extension on Wednesday, has been impressed with the pressure on the Seahawks defense early in camp. Love intercepted a pass by starting quarterback Geno Smith near the end of practice on Thursday, but that’s to be expected from a player who just signed a $36 million deal.
“Man, they’ve been getting after it. Grubb has them dialed in,” Love said after Seattle’s practice on Thursday. “Geno [Smith] looked really good these first two days coming out, which is always good. Usually, you see the defense starting super fast in camp, traditionally. And we have been doing well, but Geno has been throwing that thing … I’m super excited for what we have; everyone is being utilized. There is so much balance offensively. I’m excited to see what we have.
“It’s a little bit of everything, which I think is unique in itself … they can line in big personnel, run the ball, they can spread it out, they can motion, shift, they can play straight up versus man and versus zone. I think we have every ability to do things successfully, and that’s unique.”
It’s worth noting pads have not yet come on, so the offensive line is largely a non-factor in whether the offense succeeds or fails thus far. That remains a concern once the practice tempo is turned up.
Regardless, a well-rounded offense would be a welcome change. Last season, Seattle was 14th in passing offense and 28th in rushing offense. A more balanced, aggressive attack that also plays to the strengths of the team’s weapons is encouraging, but it’s too early to tell if the offense will be dramatically improved heading into 2024. For now, it appears the unit is at least on the right track.