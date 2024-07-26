'I Wanted to Be Here': Seattle Seahawks Safety Julian Love Discusses New Contract
The Seattle Seahawks made a surprise move Wednesday afternoon when they announced an extension for safety Julian Love. At three years and up to $36 million, it shows a serious commitment that Love will be a major factor in the Seahawks safety room.
Love initially signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Seahawks before the 2023 season and was used all over the defense. That kind of trust is important on the back end, and new head coach Mike Macdonald clearly views Love similarly.
"It's exciting. Obviously, security for me and my family, and just belief," Love told local reporters after Seattle's training camp practice Thursday. The program has belief in me and I'm excited to be here long term."
Love also touched on his budding relationship with Macdonald, who plans to use the sixth-year safety in a versatile role within Seattle's defense. Last season, of his 937 total snaps, Love played 41 percent at free safety, per Pro Football Focus, as he, Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams made up the Seahawks' primary safety rotation. Another 33 percent of his snaps came in the box, and the rest saw him line up in the slot, at wide corner and along the defensive line outside the tackles.
"It's big time, obviously, it's trust. You feel good when the guy you're playing for [Macdonald] trusts you and believes in you," Love said. "From an early point, we hit it off. I think we connect in a lot of ways. I'm familiar with how he calls games in his past. He's just a good guy to talk to and be around. I think we just connected and I'm excited to play for him and, obviously, now earn what I have going forward."
Love hinted that negotiations with the New York Giants — the team Seattle signed Love away from last offseason — were more strained. That wasn't an issue during his talks with Macdonald and general manager John Schneider.
"It was a pretty good process. It started earlier this spring I would say. It was great. I think across the board this process in the past hasn't been the best for me, and so from John [Schneider] down, all the guys they just were so professional. I really appreciated how they handled it all. I was just around. I wanted to be here and build this team up. We have new staff and so I had to do my part and it was very natural."
In his first season with Seattle, Love compiled 123 total tackles in just 12 starts (17 games played) and set career highs in interceptions (4) and passes defensed (10). As a result, Love was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.